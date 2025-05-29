Caleb Williams Addresses Attempt To Bypass Chicago Bears Draft Selection
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. Williams has recently been heavily discussed for a reveal regarding just how close he was to finding a way to bypass the Bears selecting him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Author and ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham revealed in his book, “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” that Williams and his father, Carl Williams, sought out attorneys to find a way around the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. Williams addressed the situation during his first media availability since the excerpt was released.
“Something that keeps getting lost, something that keeps getting, I think, not being addressed the way it needs to be, is the fact that I went on that visit first,” Williams said. “Came here, and then after I came here … I went back home, talked to my dad, and all of the things that were supposed to be these big things that everybody’s been talking about recently - one, never happened in the sense of, they were all thoughts.”
“They were all ideas. And I think if you’re in a situation, I think if your son or daughter, anybody is in the situation to be in that position, I think you think about all of the options and you look at it, the history and the facts and all these different things,” Williams continued. “Those are thoughts that go throughout your head in those situations. All of those are thoughts.”
Per the excerpts in Wickersham’s book, Williams and his father had multiple ideas to get around the Bears drafting him. One option was that they would rip the Bears publicly to create a poor environment with the goal the team would not want to draft him.
Another option was to have Williams sign with the UFL. There is a notion that the Bears are a franchise that destroys quarterbacks, and Williams did not want to be a part of that.
In the end, the former Trojans quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick, selected by the Chicago Bears. He is heading into his second season, emphasizing that this is the place to be.
MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
“After I came on my visit here, it was a deliberate answer - and deliberate and determined answer - that I wanted to come here,” Williams said. “It’s a challenge to be able to come in here and try to turn it around. That was the main goal of all of that is through all of what was going on, through all of what happened and last year and previous years, I think that was enticing.”
“I want to come here and be the guy and be a part and be a reason why the Chicago Bears turn things around.”
It was not an easy first season with the Bears as Williams had to go through multiple play callers. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus was let go on Nov. 29 following a 23-20 loss against the Detroit Lions, which was just a couple of weeks after the Bears let go of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
The Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record, last in the NFC North. Williams finished the 2024 season with 3.541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions but was sacked 47 times.
The Chicago Bears made big moves in the offseason, including building an offensive line to help make things easier for Williams. Chicago also hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the head coach. Johnson was one of the top offensive play callers the past couple of seasons, looking to bring out the best in Williams.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the organization. Despite the narrative that Williams does not want to play in Chicago, he emphasized his focus to turn things around and focus on the 2025 NFL season.
“We’re focused on the present, we’re focused on now, we’re focused on trying to get this ship moving in the right direction. And I think, so far, that’s what we’ve been doing,” Williams said. “But for this to come out, it’s been a distraction. So coming up here and talking about it and addressing it is important today. That’s what we’re here to do.”