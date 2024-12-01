What Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Said After 'Statement Win' Over USC Trojans
The USC Trojans and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish faced off during the final 2024 regular season game, and Notre Dame walked away with the win, 49-35. Despite the Trojans falling short, they kept it close until the end.
After the game, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke about the win. Freeman began by talking about how close the game was, highlighting how happy he was to win against a tough USC team.
“That was a hard-fought victory. And they definitely earned it,” Freeman said. “Let’s enjoy this victory in this rivalry game versus a really good USC team. Which we knew going into the game they were a good team. A really good team.”
The win helps with the chances of Notre Dame making the College Football Playoffs and potentially with a high seeding. Freeman stated that he is not focused on the postseason yet. He is focused on celebrating his team winning at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against a tough rival to close the season.
“The statement we made was we won our rivalry game versus a dang good football team. And that’s the only statement I wanted to make today,” Freeman said.
Notre Dame rushed the ball for 260 yards against USC, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Freeman spoke about understanding the need to beat the Trojans at the line of scrimmage.
“Before the game, the challenge was we have to win this game at the line of scrimmage. We have to win this game up front and recognize some of the different pressures that they bring defensively,” Freeman said. “I thought our offensive linemen did a great job at recognizing and really communicating and executing. Like, they played a physical physical affair up front. And they kept coming off the field saying keep running coach, keep running.”
To close the game, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw two interceptions in back-to-back red zone visits. Freeman spoke about the feeling of seeing his secondary make the big plays to finish the game.
“Selfishly, I was thinking about the turnover margin,” Freeman said. “There’s been only one game we’ve lost a turnover margin this year, and that was Northern Illinois. And I’m like, man, this is going against everything I believe, and I tell the team about how important the turnover margin is because we were up in the game and down two in a turnover margin. Then we get a pick-six; now we’re down one. We get another pick-six.”
By the end of the game, the USC Trojans recorded one fumble recovery and one interception. Notre Dame’s defense ended with two interceptions, tying the turnover margin Freeman was worried about.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will end their regular season with an 11-1 record as they await their ranking ahead of the college football playoffs. The USC Trojans will close out the 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record. This is USC coach Lincoln Riley’s worst record with the Trojans, never having more than five losses in a season. Despite the disappointment, with six wins, they will have a bowl game.
