Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Uses Notable Motivation Tactic To Avoid USC Trojans Upset
The USC Trojans will face the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to close the 2024 regular season. These opponents are no strangers as they are competing for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy. Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins revealed the tactic coach Marcus Freeman is using to prepare his team for the big game.
Collins was available to the media in the week before the game at USC. There, he revealed that Freeman has been playing the 2022 USC win over Notre Dame on all of the TVs in The Gug.
“Walking in the locker room, they have a game from, I believe what, two years ago when Notre Dame lost all on the TVs, all around the locker room. Things like that, already been watching. all the plays are almost memorized and things like that,” Collins said. “But he does a good job. And just in the team meetings, he does a good job of explaining like what that feeling was couple years ago. Not letting us forget how big of a game this is.”
In 2022, Notre Dame traveled to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with an 8-3 record. They were ranked at No. 15 while the USC Trojans were ranked at No. 6. This was USC coach Lincoln Riley’s first year with the Trojans. Though the Irish were feeling strongly about their team, they lost 38-27 in a tough atmosphere for an away team to play in.
When Freeman spoke to the media about the matchup, he reminisced about that 2022 loss. He is using the memory of that game to prepare his team for the tough matchup.
“I think back to two years ago and I think we’re on a five-game win streak we had won five in a row, and we had a lot of hopes. We win this game; you know what bowl game we were going to and you know they obviously crushed those hopes. Yeah, they were good. They had playmakers. They had a great team, but they beat us,” Freeman said.
The Trojans and Fighting Irish rivalry dates back to 1926. These two teams have faced each other every year since, aside from a hiatus during World War II and the 2020 COVID-19 season. USC’s record against Notre Dame is 37-51-5. Notre Dame won the most recent matchup in 2023, 48-10. The Jeweled Shillelagh trophy was presented in 1952, and the winner gets their logo put on the club.
Despite the 2022 matchup being between two ranked opponents, the Trojans left the Irish feeling defeated. USC quarterback Caleb Williams passed for 232 yards, one passing touchdown, and three rushing touchdowns. The Coliseum is a tough place to play, especially in a rivalry game. Freeman and his team understand the challenges ahead.
USC has led teams in the fourth quarter whether they won or lost each week. The Trojans are 4-1 at home, with their only loss being against the Penn State Nittany Lions in overtime. Though Notre Dame is the favorite to win the game, USC will put up a fight and it will be a tough battle for both teams.
The Trojans are looking to end the 2024 season with a winning record while every win matters for Notre Dame and their push for playoffs. The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 30.
