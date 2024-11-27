Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update Before Thanksgiving Chicago Bears Game
In Sunday’s 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a right knee injury while filling in on punt return duty for the injured returner and wide receiver Kalif Raymond. St. Brown did not participate in Monday’s practice and was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. However, the signs are increasingly pointing in the direction that the star wide receiver will play in the Thanksgiving day divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Lions coach Dan Campbell even suggested the former USC Trojans star St. Brown would be the projected punt returner again, citing his reliability. St. Brown has only missed two games throughout his four-year career so far. His availability is typically as reliable as his on-field play is.
“Yeah I feel good. We got a day left to go. Short week, but I feel good.” said St. Brown of his potential availability for the pivotal NFC North clash.
“Each game is different, but you know, you go through a bunch of hits and different angles. Your body is usually sore after games, so to come back on a short turnaround is always tough, but I think every team in the NFL has at least one of these games where you got four days to get ready for a game,” St. Brown continued.
St. Brown’s presence is certainly not one the Lions can afford to miss in a game as important as the one ahead. Coming off the heels of an incredible eight-game franchise record of consecutive games with a receiving touchdown, Amon-Ra is as hot as any receiver in the National Football League at the moment. Beyond the streak, the efficiency when targeting St. Brown is uncanny.
St. Brown has 71 receptions, 747 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns on the season. All of those statistics are in the top seven for wide receivers and tight ends. His nine receiving touchdowns are second in the NFL, and the 71 receptions are fourth in the league.
The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving day on CBS and Paramount Plus at 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.
