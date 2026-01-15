USC Faces New Reality With Dante Moore Back at Oregon

Anytime the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks square off on the gridiron it’s a big matchup.

The longtime West Coast rivals will play again in 2026, and the Ducks received some massive news on Wednesday with starting quarterback Dante Moore bypassing the 2026 NFL Draft to return to school.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Moore was the unanimous No. 2 quarterback available in April’s draft. He is one of several draft eligible players that have decided to return to Eugene next season.

Last season, Moore didn’t necessarily light up the box score against the Trojans, throwing for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. But it was the efficiency in which he operated the offense, and the Ducks hung 42 points on USC.

Oregon moved the ball with ease throughout the game, and the Trojans provided very little resistance against Moore. USC registered zero sacks and only two plays that resulted in negative yards. If the Trojans want to change their fortunes next season, it starts with finding a way to affect Moore.

MORE: Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Transfer To LSU Raises Questions

MORE: USC Transfer Portal Class Lands an Unexpected Ranking

MORE: Everyone Is Talking About Caleb Williams’ Historic Fourth Down Throw

The Ducks are part of a daunting 2026 schedule for the Trojans. In addition to Oregon, USC will face Indiana, who has become a freight train under Curt Cignetti, on the road. They will also travel to Happy Valley and face Penn State.

The Trojans have had their struggles on the road, going just 2-7 over the past two seasons in the Big Ten outside the state of California. But it’s not just the losses on the road, but Lincoln Riley’s squad playing like a different team in hostile environments. Something the great teams can't have if they want to be true contenders.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was picked off in all but one road game last season, Purdue. Two of his three multiple interception games came on the road and the third came on a neutral site in the Alamo Bowl.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Southern Cal allowed its three highest point totals of the season in its three road losses to Illinois, Notre Dame and Oregon.

In 2026, USC will also host Ohio State in their first meeting as conference opponents and Washington at the Coliseum. Indiana was the one seed, Ohio State the two seed and Oregon the five seed in this year’s College Football Playoff and the Trojans will face all three next season.

A three loss team will not get into the College Football Playoff. And based on this past season, with Vanderbilt, BYU, Utah an Notre Dame being left off, there’s no guarantee that even a two-loss team will get in.

College Football Playoff or Bust

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every season is College Football Playoff or bust at USC. That’s the standard from the fan base and for a storied program that spans generations.

The Trojans have yet to reach one since its conception in 2014. And in an expanded 12-team format, the pressure has only intensified.

It may be one of, if not the toughest schedule in college football next season but that doesn’t matter. Results have to be seen under Riley, particularly against top competition and they have to be seen in 2026.

Recommended Articles