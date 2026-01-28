This Stretch of USC's 2026 Schedule Could Define The Season

The USC Trojans 2026 schedule was officially announced on Tuesday, and features a competitive slate of opponents for coach Lincoln Riley's fifth season as head coach.

The Trojans kick off their conference slate on the road, going cross-country to Rutgers, and immediately return to a home game against the Oregon Ducks. Starting with the Ducks, USC faces a early stretch of competition that could define their season.

USC Trojans 2026 Schedule

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans will play nine conference games with one bye weekend. The Trojans still have one non-conference opponent left to schedule, after USC and Notre Dame cancelled their rivalry.

Sept. 5: vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Sept. 19: at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sept. 26: vs. Oregon Ducks

Oct. 3: vs, Washington Huskies

Oct. 10: at Penn State Nittany Lions

BYE

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin Badgers

Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

BYE

Nov. 14: at Indiana Hoosiers

Nov. 21: vs. Maryland Terrapins

Nov. 28: at UCLA Bruins

Tough Big Ten Schedule Stretch To Watch For

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting in week 4, USC enters a demanding four-week stretch marked by challenging opponents and extended travel against Oregon, Washington, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Oregon and USC are two offensive-heavy teams, and two powerhouse programs that joined the Big Ten from the Pac-12. Last season, the Trojans fell 42-27 to the Ducks on the road and wiped away their CFP dreams completely. USC faces the Ducks for their Big Ten home opener in week 4, with a rematch between Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and quarterback Jayden Maiava.

MORE: Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for USC Trojans

MORE: Sam Darnold Makes History in Seattle's NFC Championship Win

MORE: USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Underrated NFL Quarterback In Recent Mock Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

After not meeting in 2025, the Trojans face the Washington Huskies in week 5, who return star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. for the 2026 season. The last time USC and Washington went head-to-head, USC fell 26-21 after an unsuccessful second-half rally. Following the Huskies 9-4 record, they could emerge as a sleeper team this season, and will make a competitive matchup with the Trojans.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley following a Washington victory at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC then travels to Penn State on Oct. 10 for week 6, marking their first appearance in Beaver Stadium since 1994. The last time the Trojans and the Nittany Lions met in 2024, Penn State held USC in overtime for a 33-30 win. The Nittany Lions season was not what many had imagined, firing long time head coach James Franklin mid-season and losing star quarterback Drew Allar to a knee-injury, and finished with a 7-6 record. Penn State announced former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell as their new coach, and will look to rebuild in 2026.

Following Penn State is USC’s first scheduled bye, and then will go back on the road to Wisconsin, giving USC three consecutive weeks without a home game. Last season, USC saw a similar stretch, when they traveled to Notre Dame in week 7, followed by a bye weekend, then back on the road to Nebraska for week 9. Although Wisconsin does not stand out as one of their most difficult opponents, the extended stretch away from the Coliseum presents its own challenge.

The Trojans 2026 schedule allows another chance at cementing themselves as Big Ten contenders, as well as a College Football Playoff appearance.

Recommended Articles