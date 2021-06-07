Pac-12 Team Planning for 'Full Stadium' Attendance in 2021, USC to Follow?

College football programs are eager to have fans back this season.

According to reports, Arizona State University is planning on having full stadium attendance in 2021 per ASU's athletic director Ray Anderson.

In a statement provided by ASU Athletics, Anderson said:

"Sun Devil Athletics has worked tirelessly to safely welcome fans back to our venues throughout the spring in a phased [approach],” Anderson said. “We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium when Sun Devil football begins on Thursday, September 2. We will continue to work closely with health officials to evaluate fan protocols and will have detailed plans to share with our fan base in the weeks leading up to kickoff."

Monday’s announcement came after the Sun Devils began allowing limited fan attendance for women's soccer and baseball games in March. In May they increased their capacity to 50% for baseball's final home series against UCLA and softball's NCAA regional games.

[READ: Pac-12 Commissioner Has BIG Announcement to Share]

If Arizona State takes the lead on fan attendance policies for the upcoming 2021 football season, will other Pac-12 schools follow?

According to LAColiseum.com, "information regarding fan attendance at the Coliseum will be updated as public health guidelines are released allowing spectator attendance." However it should be noted that season tickets are available for purchase.

----

You may also like:

[WATCH: Remembering USC Legend Reggie Bush Best Moments With USC]

[READ: Insider Reports USC CB Coach Donte Williams 'All Over' Michigan Commit Will Johnson]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com