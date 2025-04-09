Pete Carroll's USC Trojans Class To Interfere With NFL, Las Vegas Raiders Season?
USC Trojans legend, Pete Carroll, isn't done making an impact at USC. Carroll is not only the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's also teaching a "The Game of Life" class at the University of Southern California. And just like his time on the gridiron, he's bringing some big-name celebrities.
Carroll’s “The Game of Life” class is one of the most popular at USC, drawing students eager to learn from a coaching legend who’s seen it all. Known for his dynamic leadership, Carroll has turned his experiences coaching the USC Trojans, Seattle Seahawks, and now the Las Vegas Raiders into valuable lessons that go beyond football. His class is built around his famous “Win Forever” philosophy, a mindset that emphasizes personal growth, resilience, and striving for excellence.
But it doesn't just end with his sage advice.
A significant highlight of Carroll’s class is his impressive lineup of guest speakers. From actor Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Rainn Wilson (The Office) to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and author and new-age guru Deepak Chopra, these special guests offer students a variety of perspectives and real-world advice.
Olympic gold medalists Rai Benjamin and April Ross have also shared their experiences with the class. Carroll’s extensive network of contacts in both the sports and entertainment industries has allowed him to curate a unique experience that few other college classes can offer. Students walk away with not just knowledge of the game, but insight into how to navigate life’s toughest challenges.
As one could expect, the waitlist was absurd. With over 300 applicants, the class filled only 56 students. And based on the reaction from his students, Carroll is devoted to the class, even during the NFL Combine.
Bridget Duffy, a senior at USC had this to share, "How many people get to say their professor is also head coach of the Raiders? And it’s happening all at the same time. ... The only class he wasn’t here was when he was at the [NFL scouting] combine — and he Zoomed in."
Snagging a spot in the class was no easy feat, as students were asked to write a compelling essay to prove their worth. This was very in line with Carroll's "Always Compete" mantra. So it's no wonder JuJu Watkins, the national player of the year, is a student.
To those concerned about his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders, don't be.
Carroll made a promise to these students long before the Vegas hire. The class is once a week, and only has three more sessions. Plenty of time before the NFL offseason truly kicks off.
Even with the demands of his new job with the Raiders, Carroll has remained fully committed to his class, honoring his promise to his students. For them, Carroll isn’t just imparting football wisdom—he’s offering life lessons that will stick with them long after graduation.