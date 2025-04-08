Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Trade For USC Trojans Jaylin Smith In NFL Draft?
USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith has emerged as a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Standing at 5-10 and 187 pounds, the dynamic player looks to go as high as the third round in the latest Chad Reuter mock draft.
Smith was a foundational piece of the improved USC defense last season, and after his high-flying 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, it's no wonder teams will look to call his name. It's hard to find value after the second round, but choosing a multifaceted defensive back with potential at all positions seems perfect. The level of scheming and manipulation at the professional level demands a level of discipline and diversity, and Smith has that in spades.
But why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
While the Buccaneers' offense made significant strides in 2024, the defensive rankings remained largely unchanged. The Bucs dropped from seventh to 16th in points allowed, but the apparent problem was the passing defense. Over the past two seasons, the Bucs ranked 29th against the pass. Insert Jaylin Smith. Tampa Bay couldn't ask for a better prospect in the third round.
And Lincoln Riley tends to agree, “He’s a piece that gives us some versatility. . . . Feel like he’s got the ability to help us at different places. Certainly, it’s been his emergence at corner, I think, has been a really positive thing for us so far. But, yeah, I think he’s one of those pieces. And we have a few in the secondary right now that we feel like give us some options, so I would imagine that you’ll see all of ‘em in place at various times throughout the year."
While Riley may be biased, the results speak for themselves. Smith wasn't afraid of flying into the box, ending the season with 58 tackles and two interceptions. His physicality, speed, and versatility will fit well in Tampa.
As the NFL continues to evolve its defensive schemes, Jaylin Smith's skill set makes him a prime candidate for a significant role at the next level. His ability to adapt quickly and excel in various defensive back positions positions him as a versatile asset. With the increasing reliance on Cover 2 schemes, his experience in both coverage and run support will be invaluable to whichever team selects him.
In his video that announced his NFL Draft declaration, Smith spoke a little about his journey to USC and now potentially to the next level.
"It’s been one hell of a ride. Being an inner-city kid, having the opportunity to stay home and play for my home team, it’s always been a blessing to put the cardinal and gold on. Over the last four years, just super blessed and thankful to call you guys my brothers. Thankful for the exciting experiences, memories, and moments," Smith said.