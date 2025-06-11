Prestigious Elite 11 Quarterback Recruit Rosters Announced For Finals
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback and USC Trojans commit Jonas Williams is set to compete in the 26th annual Elite 11 Finals in Manhattan Beach, California, starting, Tuesday, June 17.
The Elite 11 is a prestigious three-day competition and training program that will bring 20 of the top signal-callers in the 2026 class to Southern California. Next week's event will end with one quarterback receiving MVP honors and 10 other finalists joining the elite fraternity.
A strong performance from Williams at the Elite 11 could solidify his status as one of the top passers in the country and lead to him a receiving a massive boost in the next recruiting rankings.
In addition to Williams, some other notable names that will be participating in the event include, American Heritage (Fla.) five-star and Texas commit Dia Bell, Grimsley (N.C.) five-star and Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, Legacy SSS (Texas) five-star and Houston commit Keisean Henderson, Jackson (Ala.) four-star Landon Duckworth, Celina (Texas) four-star Bowe Bentley and Del Valle (Texas) four-star and Arizona State commit Jake Fette.
Former USC Heisman Trophy winner and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams claimed MVP honors when he competed in the event back in 2020. Williams’ class featured a pair of quarterbacks that were selected in the first round alongside him in last year’s NFL Draft, the New England Patriots Drake Maye and Minnesota Vikings JJ McCarthy.
Former USC quarterback Miller Moss and current LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier were also among the quarterbacks to selected to the Elite 11 that year.
Trojans five-star freshman Husan Longstreet competed in the event a year ago and despite being hobbled by an injured foot, he finished third in the final rankings, just behind Ohio State’s Tavien St. Clair and Alabama’s Keelon Russell.
Jonas Williams is the No. 92 overall prospect, No. 9 quarterback and No. 2 recruit in Illinois, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a soon-to-be four-year starter. As junior last season, Williams threw for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns, while adding 395 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Williams flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in late February after a strong push from general manager Chad Bowden, coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback's coach Luke Huard at the turn of the new year. Bowden had a strong relationship with Williams from his time with Notre Dame. So, naturally when Bowden joined the Trojans staff in late January that relationship carried over.
And after Williams attended Junior Day on Feb. 1, everything began to sway in the USC's direction. Since then, Williams has been committed to recruiting as much talent to join him in Los Angeles. Williams was on campus this past weekend with DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Lott in town for their official visits.
USC made a strong impression on the pair of highly coveted pass catchers from the Lone Star State and have emerged as serious contenders in their recruitment.
The full roster of quarterbacks is here.