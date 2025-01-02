All Trojans

Ranking USC Trojans Football's Worst Losses: Maryland or Minnesota Loss?

The USC Trojans suffered six losses this season and finished with a 7-6 record, the worst in the Lincoln Riley era. Despite the shocking amount of losses, five of the losses were by a touchdown or less. Which of the losses stand out the most?

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans ended their season with a 35-31 win in the Las Vegas Bowl. Despite the strong end to the season, the Trojans ended up finishing up with a 7-6 record. USC had some tough losses throughout the season.

With that said, take a look at some of the losses that stood out among the rest.

1. 24-17 loss to Minnesota

us
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) runs after a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Trojans were coming off a win vs. Wisconsin after suffering their first loss of the season vs. Michigan the week prior to the Wisconsin game. Most importantly, USC was still in the thick of the playoff hunt with only one loss coming to a ranked opponent. However, the loss to Minnesota was the start of the worst three game stretch the Trojans have gone through in the Lincoln Riley era. A scoreless fourth quarter doomed USC after going into the quarter with a 17-10 lead. It was a multi-interception game from USC quarterback Miller Moss, including the game-loser as he threw a pick on the Trojans' final drive of the game, which sealed the deal for the Golden Gophers. USC came into the game as -9.5 favorites and it was the biggest upset the Trojans suffered this season.

2. 29-28 loss to Maryland

us
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches one handed pass for a touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Perry Fisher (20) defends during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Prior to the Maryland game, USC suffered two losses, one to Minnesota and the other to Penn State. After nearly defeating Penn State in overtime at the Coliseum, the Trojans hit the road and traveled to Maryland. USC came into the game as -6.5 favorites. The Trojans came out and hit the Terrapins in the mouth in the first half. They jumped out to a 21-7 lead going into the half, but just like most losses the Trojans sustained this year, they collapsed in the second half. The loss sent the Trojans to a 1-4 record and erased any and all hope of USC playing in a meaningful postseason game.

MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Coach

MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl

MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out

3. 49-35 loss to Notre Dame

us
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jordan Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest margin of loss that USC suffered, the loss to Notre Dame stings for the Trojans because there was a big chance that it would've given the Fighting Irish something to sweat about for Selection Sunday for the College Footballl Playoff. The Trojans went into the half tied with Notre Dame and gave the Fighting Irish all they can handle, before a 21-point third quarter from Notre Dame sunk the Trojans chances of winning the game. It was one of the most competitive games of the season despite the 14 point margin.

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies

MORE:  USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?

MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football