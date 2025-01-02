Ranking USC Trojans Football's Worst Losses: Maryland or Minnesota Loss?
The USC Trojans ended their season with a 35-31 win in the Las Vegas Bowl. Despite the strong end to the season, the Trojans ended up finishing up with a 7-6 record. USC had some tough losses throughout the season.
With that said, take a look at some of the losses that stood out among the rest.
1. 24-17 loss to Minnesota
The Trojans were coming off a win vs. Wisconsin after suffering their first loss of the season vs. Michigan the week prior to the Wisconsin game. Most importantly, USC was still in the thick of the playoff hunt with only one loss coming to a ranked opponent. However, the loss to Minnesota was the start of the worst three game stretch the Trojans have gone through in the Lincoln Riley era. A scoreless fourth quarter doomed USC after going into the quarter with a 17-10 lead. It was a multi-interception game from USC quarterback Miller Moss, including the game-loser as he threw a pick on the Trojans' final drive of the game, which sealed the deal for the Golden Gophers. USC came into the game as -9.5 favorites and it was the biggest upset the Trojans suffered this season.
2. 29-28 loss to Maryland
Prior to the Maryland game, USC suffered two losses, one to Minnesota and the other to Penn State. After nearly defeating Penn State in overtime at the Coliseum, the Trojans hit the road and traveled to Maryland. USC came into the game as -6.5 favorites. The Trojans came out and hit the Terrapins in the mouth in the first half. They jumped out to a 21-7 lead going into the half, but just like most losses the Trojans sustained this year, they collapsed in the second half. The loss sent the Trojans to a 1-4 record and erased any and all hope of USC playing in a meaningful postseason game.
3. 49-35 loss to Notre Dame
The biggest margin of loss that USC suffered, the loss to Notre Dame stings for the Trojans because there was a big chance that it would've given the Fighting Irish something to sweat about for Selection Sunday for the College Footballl Playoff. The Trojans went into the half tied with Notre Dame and gave the Fighting Irish all they can handle, before a 21-point third quarter from Notre Dame sunk the Trojans chances of winning the game. It was one of the most competitive games of the season despite the 14 point margin.
