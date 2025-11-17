Bold Recruiting Predictions for USC Trojans Before Signing Day
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are looking to bring in the top ranked recruiting class for 2026. USC currently has 35 commits in the class of 2026 and is slated as the No. 1 class according to On3.
A big question heading into National Signing day is how many of these commits will end up actually signing with the Trojans. Adam Gorney of Rivals recently made some bold recruiting predictions about the Trojans.
Flip Season Incoming for USC's Recruiting Class?
Gorney’s first prediction about USC is that they won’t lose any of their commitments. With a staggering 35 commits, it would be impressive if Lincoln Riley could hold on to all of them through signing day. USC had numerous recruits in the 2025 class flip their commits elsewhere on national signing day or shortly before.
“USC now has the top-rated recruiting class nationally and went everywhere across the country to land elite players and this time there isn’t a major threat that the Trojans will loss anybody, let alone numerous top prospects,” Gorney said. “A source this week said that the Trojans are not concerned about losing one player in the class.”
This top ranked 2026 class is headlined by a pair of five-stars; tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
Then there is a flurry of four stars such as cornerback Elbert Hill, edge rusher Luke Wafle, wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, linebacker Talanoa Ili, and 16 others.
Even with the all of the last minute flips from USC last season, the Trojans still wound up with a class ranked in the top 15 according to most recruiting rankings databases. This time around, they hope to have no flips and finish with the top ranked 2026 class.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC's Game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Why USC's Success Has Major Impact On Record Crowd vs. Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Why USC Trojans Could Be On Upset Alert Against Iowa
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Trending Towards USC
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is a 6-0, 170 pound safety out of San Diego, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.
Gorney says that things are trending for him to stay in Southern California and commit to USC over the Oregon Ducks.
“Oregon was the early frontrunner for Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and the Ducks remain a serious player in his recruitment, but it looks like USC has surged in his recruitment and is now the team to beat,” Gorney said. “The four-star from San Diego grew up a Reggie Bush fan, his family could want him close…USC has been the mainstay and the school to way — and now the school to beat in his recruitment.”
An interesting footnote about this recruiting battle between USC and Oregon is that the two face off against each other in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 22 with College Football Playoff hopes on the line.