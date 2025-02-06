What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said About USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington Huskies
The USC Trojans continue to stay busy with activity in their 2026 recruiting cycle. The Trojans currently own the No. 3 class in the cycle and are looking to potentially pick up their first offensive lineman commit in the class.
Four-star offensive lineman Esun Tafa recently decommitted from the Washington Huskies and has opened up his recruitment back up. USC is expected to be heavily in the mix for the signature of one of the best interior offensive lineman in the cycle.
Tafa is ranked as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and is the No. 182 player in the class according to 247Sports. The Utah native was committed to the Huskies since Nov. 25, 2024.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Tafa's game easily projects to the next level and is a national recruit.
"Has a prototype frame with a strong 6-4, 295 pound body and could slide inside and play guard in college if needed. Has plenty of length with close to an 80” wingspan...plays with plenty of physicality. He has a strong lower body, moves well laterally and plays with advanced technique. He’s already a national recruit and we like where his game is trending," Biggins wrote.
USC is battling with Oklahoma, SMU, and Utah for the four-star's commitment.
"I'm hoping to see what other schools come in, see what options I have to choose from for my officials. I know a lot about the Trojans, especially because my whole family is from Southern California. I have uncles that are big USC fans," Tafa said to 247Sports.
Tafa added that he really enjoyed speaking with newly-named USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson.
"Coach Zach Hanson came out and it was a lot of fun talking to him, so he and I are setting up that official and planing everything out. They are a big contender," he said.
Despite key losses to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, the Trojans are set to return key starters along the offensive line in Elijah Paige and Alani Noa. Add in transfer portal additions in DJ Wingfield and J'Onre Reed and a new position coach in Hanson, it's important that the unit finds their rhythm and balance during the season.
USC signed only two offensive lineman in their 2025 recruiting class, so landing an elite 2026 prospect like Tafa early in the cycle, would be big for the long-term outlook on the position group. Tafa could become the first big recruiting win for Hanson in his new position.
