USC Trojans Recruiting Targets Visiting Rose Bowl, UCLA Bruins in Crosstown Rivalry
The USC Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, and a number of recruits will be in the Rose Bowl visiting UCLA. However, a number of recruits that will be in attendance also hold offers from USC.
The Trojans are 5-5, just one win away from bowl eligibility. The UCLA Bruins are 4-6, needing to win out to become bowl eligible. This is a big game between two rival schools from California, but also important from a recruiting standpoint.
The proximity of USC and UCLA means that a good amount of local recruiting targets overlap between the two schools. The recruiting process only adds to the rivalry between these schools, and the winner of the week 13 game could impact decisions from the recruits.
Talanoa Ili – Linebacker
Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili will visit the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Ili, a California native from the class of 2026, has received offers from USC and UCLA. He is one of the top 2026 recruits and has visited the Trojans multiple times. Ili has not announced which school he plans to attend yet and has time to decide. On3 ranks Ili as the No. 57 recruit nationally, the No. 3 linebacker in the country, and the No. 9 player in California.
According to On3, USC is the predicted favorite to land Ili. The Trojans have been building their linebacker core under coach Matt Entz, and Ili would be a valuable addition to the class of 2026. While Ili is visiting the Bruins, USC has the chance to impress the four-star recruit with what they do on the field.
Taven Epps – Linebacker
While the class of 2027 has some time to weigh their options, four-star linebacker Taven Epps will be visiting the Bruins as they face the Trojans. Per on3, Eps has not received an offer from UCLA and the USC Trojans are one of the top schools for him. Epps is the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, the No. 51 player in the class, and the No. 8 player in California according to On3.
Epps is from Tustin, California, making him familiar with both programs. Epps has time to decide on his future, but he is one of the top 2027 prospects on USC's early recruiting board.
George Toia – Defensive Lineman
Four-star defensive lineman Georgia Toia will also be visiting the Bruins on Nov. 23. The class of 2027 defensive lineman has received interest from USC, but per On3, there has been no offer yet. Toia may not be a major target right now, but a win for USC could draw in interest for the young recruit.
On3 ranks Toia as the No. 28 player nationally, the No. 3 defensive lineman from the 2027 class, and the No. 7 player in California. USC is not one of the top schools in the running for Toia, but that could change following the game against UCLA.
Although the game is away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans can still impress recruits. For the recruits interested in both schools, the Trojans could sway the players in their favor with a win. The rivalry between Trojans and Bruins extends beyond the playing field and into recruitment battles.
Records aside, the game is set up to be a big one. The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl.
