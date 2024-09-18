All Trojans

Rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams Receives Advice From Houston Texans C.J. Stroud

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has had a rough first two starts in the NFL. After the Bears 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gave Williams some pointers moving forward as the two spoke to each other at midfield. 

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) attempts to evade the tackle of Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears fell to 1-1 on the season with the 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made a point after the game to share wisdom with Williams.

Stroud Tells Williams He’s “Going to be a Hell of Player in this League”

Following the game when players and coaches were shaking hands, C.J. Stroud went up to Caleb Williams.

“Learn from those mistakes and everything you got, is already in you. You’re going to be a hell of a player in this league.” Stroud told Williams.

Stroud and Williams were each 2022 Heisman trophy finalists. Williams, of course, won the award.

Stroud also said, “Stop taking those hits.”

Stroud was referring to Williams getting lit up in the pocket all game long. He was sacked 7 times.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is an upcoming star in the NFL. Last year, in his rookie season, Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading the Texans to the AFC South division title. 

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Like Williams, Stroud was a high draft pick to a team that had struggled the year before and was looking for their franchise quarterback.

Bears Need to Protect Caleb Williams 

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have not done a good job protecting their No. 1 overall pick, rookie Caleb Williams. Through the first two weeks, Williams has been sacked nine times. This is tied for the most sacks allowed in all of the NFL. 

Against Houston, Williams was pressured on 36 of his 42 pass attempts. Time and time again, he was getting knocked down by the Texans pass rush. The Bears offensive line has looked like a turnstile. 

Caleb Williams is going to have a hard time succeeding this year if he can’t get time to throw. Williams has thrown for 267 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in two games. 

The good news for the Bears is that their defense has been phenomenal. Even with the Bear’s offense not scoring a single touchdown in Week One, they still stole a win against the Titans. Against Houston, the Bears had the ball with a chance to take a lead late, even with the offense struggling all game.

The Bears defense is for real. They will continue to keep Chicago in games. The question is can the Bears offense do enough to win these games?

Up next for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have started off the 2024 season on the wrong foot and have record of 0-2.

CORY PAPPAS

