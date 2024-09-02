Rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams Named Chicago Team Captain in Team Vote: USC Trojans in NFL List
Instead of a traditional college football Saturday, the No. 23 USC Trojans opened the season with an upset win vs. No. 13 LSU on Sunday, Sept. 1 ... the NFL does not begin until Sept. 5.
For the rest of the year, the only Trojans playing on Sundays will be those in the NFL.
No. 1 overall draft pick for the Chicago Bears, quarterback Caleb Williams headlines an impressive list of USC Trojans in the NFL. The rookie Williams was just announced as one of eight captains for the Chicago Bears. He was voted in by his teammates, joining Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, DJ Moore, Kevin Byard, Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, and Marcedes Lewis.
Entering his rookie season as the Bears’ starter, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has joined Williams as the second starting quarterback from USC in the NFL.
The Vikings drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 draft, but the rookie is expected to miss the season after tearing is meniscus in the team’s preseason opener. The Vikings signed Darnold to a $10 million contract for one year. Darnold entered training camp as the team’s top quarterback as the organization planned to give McCarthy time to develop.
"We haven't had to put out a depth chart or anything like that,” said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on June 12. “But yeah, I would say Sam would be the guy I would look to based upon the spring he's had, and really, where he's at in his career and his quarterback journey.”
Staying in the NFC North, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off the best season of his young career, having already made the Pro Bowl twice. St. Brown was named a 2023 NFL All-Pro wide receiver after hauling in 10 touchdowns and 1,515 yards on the season.
The former Trojan was drafted in the fourth round by the Lions in 2021 and looks to build on his success in his fourth year in the league. St. Brown helped lead the Lions to their first division title in 30 years before falling short in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers. While expected to be a top fantasy player in 2024, St. Brown is more than likely focused on his team’s playoff success.
The Atlanta Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London at No. 8 overall out of USC in 2022, and Trojans fans are hoping that the third-year Trojan will reach his potential with new quarterback Kirk Cousins.
While struggling with inconsistent quarterback play in his first two years with the Falcons, London will be featured in an offense with talented weapons like tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson. Earlier in June, London spoke to reporters about building a connection with Cousins.
“It’s been fairly easy because he’s an exceptional player himself,” said London. “I mean, He’s vetted like no other right now, about to go into his 13th year. So, for him to have that, it’s huge on my game as well. I’m just excited to see where it goes.”
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is also a member of USC’s collection of talented pass catchers in the NFL. Entering his fifth season with the Colts, the organization signed Pittman to a 3 year, $70 Million contract this offseason. Rounding out the former Trojan wide receivers to look for in the NFL are Nelson Agholor (Baltimore Ravens), Robert Woods (Houston Texans), and Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings).
On a talented defense in San Francisco, strong safety Talanoa Hufanga has impressed in his three years with the 49ers. His 2023 campaign was cut short to 10 games after Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in Week 11. In the year before, the former Trojan was named to the 2022 NFL All-Pro Team and selected to the Pro Bowl after totaling 66 solo tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions.
The 49ers activated Hufanga from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the active 53-man roster on Aug. 27, making Hufanga eligible to play in Week 1. However, the team is expected to give Hufanga more recovery time to start the season.
Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith played for the Dallas Cowboys for 13 years, but he will play his 14th season protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has spent three years with the Jets, and the team’s offensive line now features two former Trojans.
Out of the current Trojans in the NFL, Smith holds the longest career, but defensive lineman Leonard Williams enters year 10 in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. In addition to NFL veterans, USC fans also have rookies to watch for outside of the No. 1 overall pick Williams.
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock were both drafted in the third round by their respective teams. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Brenden Rice in the seventh round, and he most recently made the team's 53-man roster.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How High Will USC Trojans Rise in AP Poll After Beating LSU?
MORE: WATCH: 'Angry' LSU Tigers' Brian Kelly vs. Elated USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reaction
MORE: USC Defensive Coordinator D’Anton Lynn Earns MVP After Trojans Beat LSU Tigers
MORE: Reggie Bush Sideline at USC vs. LSU: First Game Back Since Heisman Trophy Reinstated
MORE: Four Instant Takeaways From USC Trojans Thrilling Upset Over LSU Tigers
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Emotional Reaction To Upset Win Over LSU Tigers