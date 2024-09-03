What USC Trojans Quarterback Moss Miller Learned From Heisman-Winner Caleb Williams
USC Trojans quarterback Moss Miller is off to a hot start in the 2024 college football season. In USC's inaugural season in the Big Ten conference, Miller led USC to an upset victory over SEC-foe LSU Tigers in front of a record-breaking, sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Miller awed with his poise in the pocket and finished with a career-best 378 yards, on 27-for-36 (.750) while throwing one touchdown in the 27-20 victory. The sophomore's Heisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed and he earned Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week for his performance.
How much did Moss learn from former USC quarterback, and the 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams?
"I think it helped me a tremendous amount," Moss said on ESPN's SportCenter. "I mean, me and Caleb, are very close, you know we text back and forth throughout the week stuff like that. I think we're always rooting for one another. But I really those those practices you know, going head to head. Our first spring together, we were the only scholarship quarterbacks in the roster. So we took every single, every single rep."
Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 after he threw for 4,075 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and ran for 372 yards and 10 scores.
"Going back and forth with him for those two years really helped shape me as a player really pushed competitively to be the person, and the player I am today. I'm always grateful for those times. Like I said, me and Caleb are really, really close and I'll always be rooting for him."
Williams is the Trojans' eighth winner of the Heisman Trophy. His guidance may have prepped Moss to be USC's ninth.
Moss is stepping up as a leader of USC. The Trojans are on a short week of preparation for their week two opponent, Utah State. How does Moss handle keeping the team focused after such a momentous victory over LSU?
"I think it's really important to keep in mind that the goal of the season was not to beat LSU," Moss said. "Obviously, we wanted to start on a high note. I think we did a good job in doing that. But the only way that we're going to to accomplish what we want to accomplish is if we keep climbing as a team. And we really have to attack our preparation each and every week."
After the game, Williams showed support to his former teammate Moss on Twitter/x.
“Mossy you did yo thing playa” said Williams.
Now Moss and the Trojans will be faced with the tough task of remaining intent on their larger goal, as a matchup with Utah State looms. USC would be smart to not overlook the Aggies. The Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT.
