Sam Darnold And Leonard Williams Celebrate Big After Super Bowl Win

The USC Trojans have always been known for producing high-caliber NFL talent, and in Super Bowl LX, that reputation was on full display. Four former Trojans and former USC staff members were crowned Super Bowl LX Champions with the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the dominant defensive and special teams performance against the New England Patriots, the former Trojans gathered in the locker room to commemorate the special win with their former college teammates.

Former USC Trojans Players and Staff Members Celebrate Super Bowl LX Win

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Representing the USC Trojans at Super Bowl LX was Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive end Leonard Williams and defensive tackle Brandon Pili. As for former USC staffers, Seahawks head strength and conditioning coaches Ivan Lewis and Danny Van Dijk, assistant Tim Ojeda and Director of Performance Nutrition Andrea Vanderwoude also got to celebrate with the "USC Hawks."

The “USC Hawks” take a group photo after winning the Super Bowl and shout, “Fight On!” pic.twitter.com/AnycjxorBO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 9, 2026

Nwosu, Darnold and Pili were all teammates together at USC from 2017-2018, while Williams played at USC from 2012-14. Former USC staffers like Lewis, Vanderwoude and Van Dijk all served among USC's sports performance and strength and conditioning teams from 2015-2019 before making the move to Seattle. Ojeda finished his first season with the Seahawks, after spending 2011-24 with USC.

Although Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP, scores from Darnold and Nwosu helped solidify the Seahawks Super Bowl win.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darnold's first season in Seattle was one to remember, he finished 17-3 as starting quarterback and recorded 4,720 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Although their Super Bowl win also came at the help of kicker Jason Myers' record-five field goals, both touchdowns were scored by former Trojans, Nwosu and Darnold.

Nwosu rounded out his eighth season in the NFL, and recorded his first career 45-yard pick six in the fourth quarter which sealed the game. Darnold's sole passing touchdown came in the fourth quarter and found tight end AJ Barner. After 11 seasons for Williams, the win marked his first Super Bowl victory in the NFL.

What the Trojans also did was make history, across multiple categories. Darnold became the first starting quarterback from USC to win a Super Bowl, and the first in his 2018 NFL Draft Class. The win also made USC the collegiate program with the most Super Bowl Champions.

Former USC Trojans Have To Follow Seahawks Success in 2026 NFL Draft

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The impact of the Trojans in the NFL will continue to set a high standard, especially for the incoming NFL Draft prospects this year. Former USC players headed to the 2026 NFL Draft include wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey, linebacker Eric Gentry and tight end Lake McRee,

Lane and Lemon emerged as two strong wide receiver candidates in this year's class, with Lemon predicted to be a first round pick. Lemon finished his final season with 1,156 receiving yards, 14 total touchdowns, First Team All-American honors and the 2025 Biletnikoff Award. Lane finished with 745 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Ramsey has also surfaced as a solid safety in the Draft class, despite a few missed games due to injury. Ramsey proved his versatility this season playing plenty at the nickel position, but also had a lot of strong showings as a safety.

Although the Seahawks Super Bowl story may seem like a story that raises a bar, it's also an inspiring path for future Trojans in the NFL that are looking to hold up a Lombardi Trophy one day.

