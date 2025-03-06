Sam Darnold Top NFL Free Agency Destinations: New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders
Former USC Trojans and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s destination for the 2025 season is still unknown. The NFL franchise tag deadline was on Tuesday and Darnold was not franchise tagged by Minnesota. That means if he were to come back to Minnesota, it would likely be on a multi-year extension. There are numerous teams out there that could potentially be in on the Darnold sweepstakes if he doesn’t re-sign with the Vikings.
Minnesota drafted former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy in No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and could lean on him to take over the starting role in 2025. McCarthy missed all of the 2024 season with an injury.
The Vikings are reportedly interested in bringing back Darnold but NFL executives believe the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are Darnold's likeliest destinations for the 2025 season, according to The Athletic.
NFL Teams In Need of A Quarterback
There are a handful of teams in the NFL that do not know who their quarterback will be for then 2025 season. To name a few; The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Titans and Browns have the first two picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The top two quarterbacks in this draft class are Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, so if Tennessee or Cleveland want to add a rookie, they won’t have to entertain the Darnold possibility.
If the Titans view Darnold as their quarterback of the future, they could sign him and trade out of the top overall pick. It could be tougher for the Browns to pursue Darnold due to being handcuffed with the massive Deshaun Watson contract.
The Jets, Giants, and Raiders, and Steelers are also teams in need of a quarterback. The Jets just cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and have the No. 7 pick in the draft. The Giants have been looking for a quarterback ever since cutting Daniel Jones during the 2024 season and have the No. 3 pick in the draft, and the Steelers may just run it back with either quarterbacks Justin Fields or Russell Wilson for a lesser contract.
The Raiders have been trying to find a quarterback since Derek Carr's departure in 2022 and have struck out. They have the No. 6 pick in the draft which may be too low for Sanders or Ward.
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
Sam Darnold’s 2024 Season
Sam Darnold had without a question, the best year of his NFL career this past season with the Vikings. Darnold threw for a career high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 season and was very much in the MVP discussion throughout the year.
Minnesota lost their final game of the regular season to the Detroit Lions with the NFC North division title on the line and then saw their season come to an end the following week in the wild card round to the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold didn't play well in these games. However, his body of work through the regular season proved he can be a very productive player in this league with the right pieces around him.
Darnold had bounced around the league in his first six years between the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers. It looked like he would never be a starting quarterback again, but he silenced those doubters. Now, he is one of the top quarterbacks on the free agent market.