USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Lofty Goals For 2025 Defense
The USC Trojans defense was much improved in 2024 under first year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. In 2023, the Trojans defense allowed 34.4 points per game and held teams to 24.1 points per game in 2024.
USC coach Lincoln Riley went on J.D. PicKell’s show, Hard Count, to talk about the resurgence of his team’s defense.
Lincoln Riley: "There's An Excitement Within These Walls"
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been under fire from critics for a few reasons. One of those has been because of the struggles his defense has had. This was prevalent in the 2023 season, where USC gave up a staggering 34.4 points per game. It was the third worst points defense in the Pac 12. Stacking it up to the 2023 Big Ten, it was four points worse than every other team in the conference.
Riley was able to hire UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and seemingly overnight, it was a vastly improved unit. The Trojans finished in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten when it came to points allowed in 2024, allowing 24.4 points per game.
PicKell asked Riley on his show this week on how good it felt to quiet those doubters of his defensive unit.
"Of course we keep receipts. We’re competitors. That’s how we’re all wired,” Riley said. “Undoubtably one of the most improved defenses in the country that now the goal is to step up and become one of the best, if not the best defense in the country.”
Riley knew that changes had to be made, and those changes paid off for the Trojans defense.
“Excited that we were able to look at a part of our program and say ‘Alright, this part is not functioning quite the way that we want it too, what do we have to change to get it right?’” Riley said. “The addition of the staff members, the scheme change, changing a lot from a personnel standpoint. You saw the results.”
Now, Riley is using that same approach to building the rest of the team.
"We’re trying to take a look at every part of the program that way. It’s either at a championship level now or rapidly trending that way, or we got to fix it,” Riley said. “That’s how we viewed every single part of this and I think that’s why there’s an excitement within these walls.”
Can USC Improve Win Total In 2025?
While the USC defense took a massive step forward in 2024, it didn't translate to more wins on the field. Even with the 2023 defense, USC went 8-5, and went just 7-6 in 2024. Even if the raw numbers and stats say USC's metrics are further improving in 2025, they have to win more games.