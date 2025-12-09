Which USC Trojans Can Benefit From Alamo Bowl Game Practices

Bowl games have changed dramatically over the last decade since the birth of the College Football Playoff and even more so the last couple of years with the expansion to 12 teams.

But for schools who decide to play in them, instead of opting out, they serve as extra time for coaches to evaluate their roster and gives players an opportunity to make an impression heading into the offseason.

Jadyn Walker, Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) and offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) hold up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jadyn Walker drew rave reviews from USC coach Lincoln Riley and linebackers coach Rob Ryan coming out of spring practice and fall camp. The Trojans redshirt freshman linebacker missed a majority of his first season with a shoulder injury but returned for the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M.

Walker was part of the linebacker rotation this season behind Desman Stephens and Eric Gentry and would start anytime USC went with a base 4-3 defense, rather than their traditional nickel defense.

USC will almost assuredly bring in a linebacker in the transfer portal and Walker will have an opportunity to continue making a case to be a full-time starter in 2026.

Corey Simms, Wide Receiver

Freshman receiver Corey Simms was someone that Riley mentioned in fall camp as a potential contributor this season, after the St. Louis native took part in spring practice.

Simms never became a part of the receiver rotation, but he did appear in all 12 games on special teams, which speaks to his level of competitiveness and what the staff thinks of him. Those spots aren’t just given out, they’re earned, especially as a true freshman.

With the availability of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane in question as the two star receivers make a decision on their future and Jaden Richardson out of eligibility after this season, Simms can get a head start on next year’s receiver competition.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Simms gives USC another big frame receiver and can show over the next month how much he has improved his craft since arriving on campus a year ago.

Marquis Gallegos, Safety

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One player that stood out while earning extended playing time in the Trojans' week 1 and 2 blowout wins was redshirt freshman safety Marquis Gallegos.

The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product, a school that has become a recruiting pipeline for USC, plays 100 miles per hour on every snap.

Gallegos has been the team’s fifth safety this season but has appeared in all 12 games on special teams. And outside of the six defensive snaps he played against UCLA in the regular season finale, Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher have played every single snap at safety since Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald went down with injuries against Iowa on Nov. 15.

Gallegos can earn the coaches trust over the next several weeks to get more reps at safety in the bowl and start to stake his case as the team’s third safety in 2026.

RJ Sermons, Cornerback

Freshman cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class in May and enrolled on campus late in the summer.

The former five-star recruit used his first season on campus as a development year. He traveled with the team on road games, even though he never took a single snap to get acclimated to the college game.

On film, Sermons is technically sound and has impressive speed, he was one the fastest runners in the 100 and 200 meters in California this past spring. There might not be a more physically gifted cornerback on the Trojans roster come the spring. Sermons was ranked as the No. 1 corner in the 2026 class before he reclassified.

DeCarlos Nicholson is out of eligibility after the season, but redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams, who started 10 games, will be back. And the competition for that spot opposite of Williams will be one of the more intriguing battles.

In addition to Sermons, sophomore Chasen Johnson will return after missing almost the entirety of this season with a knee injury. Trestin Castro, a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle is on the roster. And USC signed multiple recruits at cornerback in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star Elbert Hill and four-star Brandon Lockhart.

Jadyn Ramos, Defensive End

When USC held its scrimmage in front of the media during fall camp, freshman defensive end Jadyn Ramos was virtually unblockable rushing the quarterback off the edge.

Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn said Ramos has a “natural ability to get after the quarterback.” The problem for Ramos is he only weighed 220 pounds coming out a camp.

The Texas native was a late add to the Trojans 2025 class, joining on National Signing Day in February. He was viewed as a hidden gem, as the USC personnel was much higher on the three-star recruit than what recruiting sites had him ranked.

A full offseason for Ramos in the strength and conditioning program could pay dividends and set him to earn a spot in the rotation next season.

Zacharyus Williams, Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zacharyus Williams was supposed to have a larger role for the Trojans offense this season when he transferred from Utah in the spring portal window.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury in USC’s week 2 win over Georgia Southern that kept him out for over two and a half months. The sophomore receiver returned against Oregon on Nov. 22 and played the final two games, so, the good news Williams was able to redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility. Bowl games don’t count towards the four game limit.

Similar to Simms, Williams can get a head start on the receiver competition for next season. USC is bringing in a talented group of receivers in their 2026 class, headlined by four-star receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Boobie Feaster, Luc Weaver and Trent Mosley.

Freshmen Running Backs

Whether or not Waymond Jordan plays in the bowl game is something that will be monitored closely over the next several weeks.

Jordan has not appeared in a game since Oct. 11. He dressed for practice the final two weeks of the regular season and went through warmups ahead of the finale against UCLA but ultimately did not play. His status is unknown for the bowl game.

King Miller would continue to be the Trojans lead tailback but with Bryan Jackson entering the transfer portal, there is room for a freshman to emerge. Harry Dalton saw action in four games, last appearing against Iowa to preserve a year of eligibility. As a result, James Johnson moved from defensive back to running back and appeared in four games.

Riley Wormley returned from a season-ending knee injury he suffered his senior year in high school and appeared in two games. The Trojans will have two more blue-chip running backs join them in the spring in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston.

