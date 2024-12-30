USC Trojans' Jamil Muhammad Enters 2025 NFL Draft
USC Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad announced over the weekend that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Muhammad spend 2020-2022 at Georgia State before transferring to USC for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Jamil Muhammad played in all 26 USC games the past two season. He racked up 73 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. Muhhmanad played more defensive end end in 2024 compared to linebacker in 2023.. Numbers wise, Muhammad had a drop off in this season. He was tied for 11th on the Trojans defense in total combined tackles, and only ended top with one sack on the year. In 2023, he finished 7th on the team in total tackles with 46 and led the team in sacks with 6.5.
Jamil Muhammad had high draft stock after last season but ended up deciding to come back to USC for the 2024 season. He is likely a day two or three pick.
USC Trojans in the NFL
The USC Trojans have had an astounding 529 players in program history be selected in the NFL Draft. This is the second most players drafted in the country, only behind Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have had 533 players selected in the NFL Draft.
In 2024, the Trojans had seven players drafted. This was highlighted by quarterback Caleb Williams being taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears.
This year’s class of Trojans is not projected top have anyone selected in the first round according to CBS Sports’s Josh Edwards. Edwards updated his first round mock draft on Sunday.
USC Trojans Heading Into 2025
The USC Trojans roster for 2025 is very thin at the moment. USC has had 19 players announce their intention to end the transfer portal. On the flip side, USC has only had five incoming transfers thus far.
The Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M was a good tool for coach Lincoln Riley to use heading into next season to get a look at some players that wouldn’t normally be playing. The star of the show in the Trojans’ 35-31 was sophomore wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane had seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
USC had an abundance of talent at the wide receiver position this season. Three of their top targets, Tyron Hudson, Zachariah Branch, and Duce Robinson, entered the transfer portal. This cleared the way for Lane to show out and he delivered.
