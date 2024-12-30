USC Trojans' Jamil Muhammad Enters 2025 NFL Draft

All Trojans

USC Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad announced over the weekend that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Muhammad had the opportunity to enter the draft last season, but came back to USC for his fifth collegiate season.

Cory Pappas

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad (10) reacts after sacking San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
USC Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad announced over the weekend that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Muhammad spend 2020-2022 at Georgia State before transferring to USC for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. 

Jamil Muhammad played in all 26 USC games the past two season. He racked up 73 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. Muhhmanad played more defensive end end in 2024 compared to linebacker in 2023.. Numbers wise, Muhammad had a drop off in this season. He was tied for 11th on the Trojans defense in total combined tackles, and only ended top with one sack on the year. In 2023, he finished 7th on the team in total tackles with 46 and led the team in sacks with 6.5. 

Jamil Muhammad had high draft stock after last season but ended up deciding to come back to USC for the 2024 season. He is likely a day two or three pick. 

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Seattle Seaha
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have had an astounding 529 players in program history be selected in the NFL Draft. This is the second most players drafted in the country, only behind Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have had 533 players selected in the NFL Draft. 

In 2024, the Trojans had seven players drafted. This was highlighted by quarterback Caleb Williams being taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears. 

This year’s class of Trojans is not projected top have anyone selected in the first round according to CBS Sports’s Josh Edwards. Edwards updated his first round mock draft on Sunday. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against Texas A
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans roster for 2025 is very thin at the moment. USC has had 19 players announce their intention to end the transfer portal. On the flip side, USC has only had five incoming transfers thus far. 

The Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M was a good tool for coach Lincoln Riley to use heading into next season to get a look at some players that wouldn’t normally be playing. The star of the show in the Trojans’ 35-31 was sophomore wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane had seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. 

USC had an abundance of talent at the wide receiver position this season. Three of their top targets, Tyron Hudson, Zachariah Branch, and Duce Robinson, entered the transfer portal. This cleared the way for Lane to show out and he delivered.  

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

