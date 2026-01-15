Analyst’s Comments Signal Caleb Williams’ Rising Reputation in the NFL

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams led a stunning comeback over rival Green Bay Packers, sending Chicago to the NFL Divisional Round for the first time since 2010.

Williams struggled early, looking far from a likely hero, but in the fourth quarter he erupted, throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chicago Bears past the Green Bay Packers 31-27.

Following his seventh comeback of the season, analysts are now naming Caleb Williams a strong contender for the title of best quarterback in the NFC next season

Nick Wright Thinks Caleb Williams Is Built To Be An Elite Quarterback

First Things First host Nick Wright recently debriefed the NFL Wild Card rounds, which resulted in four of the six games ending in five points or less score difference. Discussing the Bears win, Wright made it clear why Williams could be very well be the best quarterback in the NFC next year.

It's clear from the comments that Williams' reputation in the league is growing.

"If Matt Stafford retires, Caleb (Williams) will enter next year the best quarterback in the NFC," Wright said on What's Wright? With Nick Wright. "That throw he made on 4th and 8, season on the line, gliding to the left (and) without his feet set, I say this without hyperbole, it's one of the five best throws in the last decade in the NFL."

“If Matt Stafford retires, Caleb will enter next year the best quarterback in the NFC.”@getnickwright is all-in on Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/3H4a32iMgE — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) January 14, 2026

The throw Wright refers to took the internet by storm, after Williams completed a 27-yard pass on 4th and 8, down by 11 with five minutes left that put the Bears in scoring position, and ultimately helped them steal a playoff win.

4th-and-8 with the game on the line and Caleb Williams delivered this throw 😱 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/kmNDl8Y6hy — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Wright continued and praised Williams' for his talent under pressure, and his raw talent that makes him the quarterback he is today.

"Things he can do, cannot be taught," Wright said. "They are the only team in these playoffs, that if they're down 10 entering the fourth quarter, feels fine. His teammates have rallied around him, his coach loves him. He is that guy."

Williams and the Bears have completed seven total comebacks including their playoff win. Chicago has come back to beat the Packers, twice, the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams development feels inevitable, with two regular seasons that proved he was the right No. 1 overall Draft pick in 2024. The one season record turnaround also jumps off the stats sheet, going from 5-12 and missing the Playoffs, to 11-6 and a NFL Divisional appearance. Especially under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Williams growth could be dangerous come September.

Caleb Williams Quarterback Talent On Display At USC

Williams career at USC was one to remember, when his first year at USC earned him multiple postseason honors and a 2022 Heisman Trophy win.

Playing for a coach like Lincoln Riley, almost any quarterback of his is bound to be elite. In total, Riley has three Heisman Trophy winners including Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield and Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, and all three were the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in their respective draft years.

In two seasons with USC and Riley, Williams threw for 8,170 passing yards, 93 total touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He also broke multiple single-season records including total-offense, passing yards and touchdown passes, to name a few.

Riley's quarterback development was noticed this season with quarterback Jayden Maiava, who led the Big Ten in passing yards all season in his first year as starting quarterback. Maiava has the arm talent and the accuracy when he is set, but his poor decision-making cost him 10 interceptions, the most by a USC quarterback since 2018. Despite Maiava's 9-4 record this season, his potential has not gone unnoticed, and will be a vital piece to Riley's offense next season.

Chicago Bears Playoff Path

Chicago is set to face quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Ram at home on Sunday, Jan. 18 for their divisional matchup. USC fans will be watching.

The Rams and the Bears have not met since the 1985 NFC Championship, when the Bears won 24-0. Now, the second-year star in Williams faces Stafford, who's in his 17th season in the NFL and has been tabbed as a potential NFL MVP Candidate.

If the Bears win, they move onto the NFC Championship, where they would face the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. This could mark the Bears first NFC Championship appearance since 2010.

