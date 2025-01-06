Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Williams Reaches Double-Digit Sacks, Beats Los Angeles Rams
The Seattle Seahawks ended their bittersweet 2024 campaign on a positive note after a 30-25 victory over division rival the Los Angeles Rams. Despite both teams ending the season with a 10-7 record, the Seahawks will miss out on post-season play after the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings, 12-5 Washington Commanders, and 11-6 Green Bay Packers occupy the three wild card positions. The Seahawks have solid foundational pieces and will look to build upon that foundation in the offseason.
Former USC Trojans interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams put a bow on his incredible 2024 season with a five-tackle, two-sack performance against the Rams. Williams, who was snubbed as a Pro Bowl selection earlier this week, was dominant this season. Williams finished the season with 11 sacks, just 0.5 off of his career-high total. Williams spoke of his frustrations with being snubbed before the game.
"It's pretty disappointing, if I'm being honest. I feel like I definitely deserved it this year, but I'm happy for the guys that made it. They equally deserved it. That's why they're in the Pro Bowl," said Williams on being left off the initial Pro Bowl announcement list.
Leonard Williams became the Seattle Seahawks' first defensive player since Frank Clark and Jarran Reed in 2018 to reach double-digit sacks in a single season. The nearly seven-year drought being quenched by an interior defensive lineman is incredibly impressive. Williams leads all interior defensive linemen in the NFL in quarterback sacks and tackles for loss and is top four in pass rush win rate. Williams caps off his best season as a professional ever. As Williams is 30 years old now, that is nothing to scoff at. Most players at his age are slowing down or, at the very least, leveling out. Williams is finding a way to keep getting better.
“That’s crazy, I ain’t gon’ lie. They gotta review that. They trippin," said Seahawks defensive back Devin Witherspoon, a Pro Bowler himself this season, on Williams not being named a Pro Bowler.
The Pro Bowl snub is confusing, but there’s still hope Williams makes it as an alternate in case anyone is not able to participate. All-Pro selections have yet to be announced, as well. Perhaps Williams will be selected for that prestigious honor, and all will be forgotten.
In any event, Williams is the big man sack king this year, and that’s an accomplishment to be proud of. The Seahawks should be right back in the thick of the hunt next season, and Williams will be one of the leaders.
