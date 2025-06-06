Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Confident In Sam Darnold In Response To 'Crazy' Reporters
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. The three-year deal is worth $110.5 million and Darnold is set to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
Also on the roster are quarterback Drew Lock and rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Seahawkso coach Mike Macdonald appeared on “Brock and Salk” and was asked if there was anything, excluding an injury, that would keep Darnold from being the starting quarterback. Macdonald quickly shut down any idea that the former USC quarterback is not their guy.
“You guys are crazy,” Macdonald said. “Look, I respect you gotta ask it, but it’s just a crazy question. It’s not gonna happen. Sam’s our starting quarterback. We love him. He’s doing a tremendous job. I think it’s funny that the media’s out there for the first day and all of a sudden they know how good we’re gonna be and how good the players are and all the tempos.”
Coming out of USC, there were high expectations for Darnold. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft to the New York Jets. Darnold has been on a journey throughout his NFL career so far. It did not work out in New York, and he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before reviving his career with the Minnesota Vikings.
Darnold spent the 2024 season as a starter in Minnesota and led the team to the playoffs. The year Darnold had given him the opportunity to sign a three-year deal with Seattle to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
“That is not what we are trying to build,” Macdonald said. “We want these guys to go prepare the right way, and then we go out on the practice field, go freaking let it rip. And then we’ll go fix it.”
“Sam made a lot of great throws yesterday. He’s gashing us on third-and-goal to start the day out, so yeah, that was kind of a crazy question.”
The Seattle Seahawks traded away quarterback Geno Smith to bring in Darnold, demonstrating their belief in the former Trojan. In the 2024 regular season with the Vikings, Darnold passed for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
The Seahawks have had Darnold’s back since the team signed him. While some are questioning if Milroe being drafted on day two impacts any plans with Darnold, the team continuously has shut that conversation down. Before drafting Milroe the team reached out to Darnold to give him a heads up and reassure him that he is their guy.
“Coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. “It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, ‘Hey this isn't about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion. Where’s the quarterback stuff go? We don’t know how fast.”
Darnold is just 27 years old coming off a big season. With the Seahawks building a team around Darnold and giving him their full confidence, the former Trojan is setting up to have a big season.
Darnold and the Seahawks will kick off the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against one of his former teams, the San Francisco 49ers.