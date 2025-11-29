Surprising Statistic Highlights USC's Improvement Along Offensive Line
If there’s been one area of massive improvement for the No. 17 USC Trojans, especially being dealt bad injury luck, it’s the offensive line.
The Trojans are entering their final regular season contest of the year, hosting UCLA for the Battle of LA, and they are now without two of their starting lineman due to injury procedures being done that keep them out of the remainder of the season.
Under first year offensive line coach Zach Hanson and the depth among the room, the multiple injuries and new challenges has not phased their strength all season.
The Zach Hanson Effect
In his first season leading the offensive line, Hanson has led a season of uncertainty to success, all starting with an injured Paige during the Michigan State game in September. Following Paige was starting center Killian O’Connor, who exited the Illinois road game early.
Now, both lineman will miss the rest of the season, according to Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. As a result, Hanson will continue to shuffle an offensive line that has anchored USC all season, despite the multiple combinations used throughout the year.
When asking players about the impact of the line and how they have persevered this season, especially with heavy injuries to key starters, many immediately gave credit where credit was due. For O’Connor, Hanson’s preparation during the week is the key to every player being ready to start on Saturday’s.
“Everyone in the room prepares like they're, you know, going to be starting on Saturday. And you know, that's just a credit to coach Hanson and all of our coaches who prepare us like that,” O’Connor said after Tuesday’s practice prior to Oregon. “(It’s also) the brotherhood and the bond that we have, you know, for each other and wanting to play for the guy next to you.”
When situations arise like an injured Paige or O’Connor. Whenever Paige is out, left guard Tobias Raymond will shift from guard to tackle, and lineman Kaylon Miller will step in. When O’Connor is out, center J’Onre Reed gets the start for USC.
All that being said, USC has still played like a top offensive line all season, even when having to adjust lineups almost every single week. The best part about this achievement? This is just Hanson’s first year as the offensive line coach, where he spent last year as the tight ends coach.
What To Know Before UCLA, USC Kickoff
The Trojans are finally down to their final home and regular season competition of the season, hosting the UCLA Bruins in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the annual Battle of LA rivalry.
Both programs are coming off a week 13 week, UCLA to Washington and USC to No. 6 Oregon, and will fight for one final conference win to close out each of their second seasons as Big Ten members. For the Trojans, a win over the Bruins would mark the second double-digit season under Riley in four years.
One of the bigger unknowns of this week was the status of UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava. While interim coach Tim Skipper labeled him as “day-to-day” at the start of the week, reports of Iamaleava dressed and participating in practice may say otherwise, and could be a game-time decision.
The rivalry of the Bruins and the Trojans brings great Los Angeles pageantry and tradition, being a rivalry game where both teams wear their home jerseys, no matter the location.
USC enters the matchup as a 20.5 point favorite, per ESPN Analytics, over the Bruins for the 93rd time both programs meet. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
