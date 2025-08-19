USC Trojans Transfer, Texas Tech Running Back Receives Unfortunate Injury Update
Last season, the USC Trojans benefited from the play of running back Quinten Joyner who produced for 63 carries, 478 yards, and three touchdowns. Expected to have a big year in USC's offense with the departure of former Trojans running back Woody Marks after 2024, Joyner instead transferred to Texas Tech for the 2025 season.
Joyner won't be taking the field at all this year, it turns out. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Monday that the Austin, Texas, native sustained a knee injury that will bring an abrupt end to Joyner's 2025 season.
Why Joyner Is A Big Loss
The sophomore running back showed what he can do with an increased workload. In 2023, Joyner produced 125 yards rushing and made it to the end zone one time on 18 carries.
With an increase in reps, Joyner was able to up his numbers across the board with 63 carries last season for the USC Trojans. He even set a new record for the longest rush of his career, from a previous best 47-yard gain in 2023 to a 75-yard rush in 2024.
Joyner added a little bit more dimension to his game last season with USC, just like former Trojans' greats Reggie Bush and LenDale White have. The 5-11 athlete recorded his first receiving touchdown at the college level. He went from only hauling in one catch for seven yards the entire 2023 season to making 12 receptions for 89 yards in 2024.
Arguably, the former Trojans running back had his best game in the 48-0 blowout win against the Utah State University Aggies. That's when Joyner accumulated a season-high of 84 yards on the ground and scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the only time last year.
Even in the USC Trojans' two losses against top-five teams in the country (No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Notre Dame), Joyner still rushed for over 80 yards in both contests.
A projected starter for Texas Tech this year, Joyner will have to wait a season to make his debut. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire went on social media on Monday breaking news of the injury to Joyner.
"I hate it so much for him, just because of how well he has done in the spring, summer and camp," McGuire said. "He has really come in here and been a pro, and we've asked him to do a lot of stuff that he hasn't done before. ... He's really taken to it, so it's unfortunate."
McGuire also spoke of the Red Raiders depth to the running back position. Texas Tech enters the season ranked #23.
The USC Trojans, not ranked by the AP entering this year, were already prepared to move on from Joyner following his transfer. Eli Sanders returns with the hopes of building on his 2024 breakout season. He tallied 1,063 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 147 carries. Sophomore Bryan Jackson could also see more reps for the Trojans.
Facing four ranked teams this season, all of which are in the Big Ten, the USC Trojans have a difficult schedule. Of those four games, three of them are on the road. First up for the Trojans is a pair of home games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern.