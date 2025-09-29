Three Most Important Questions For USC Trojans Entering Bye Week
The USC Trojans dropped their first game of the season 34-32 to Illinois this past weekend. In the loss the Trojans raised a fair amount of questions. And with the most important stretch of the season right around the corner, it will be important to see how they respond.
USC has a bye this upcoming week and are set to take on Michigan on Oct. 11 at home in their next outing.
1. Wide Receiver Depth
The Trojans' wide receiver room looks completely different from a year ago. Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, and Kyron Hudson all held important roles within the offense from last season and with all three players transferring away, it left a hole in USC's position group.
Since then, Trojans receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane have stepped up into bigger roles. Lemon has exploded onto the scene this year after a nice end to 2024. He currently leads the country in receiving yards with 589 through four games. Lane is the team's second-leading receiver with 278 yards on 13 receptions and one touchdown.
Behind Lemon and Lane, the Trojans don't really have a third wide receiver who has taken the next step. Tanook Hines, a freshman, is USC's third-leading wide receiver with nine catches for 95 yards. He is sixth on the team in receiving yards.
USC will need more production from the back-end of the wide receivers room, but who will step up?
2. Limiting Defensive Mistakes
USC had their worst game of the season defensively vs. Illinois. The Fighting Illini had 331 passing yards and 172 rushing yards vs. USC. They were able to score vs. 30 points in the win after getting blown out by 53 points the week prior.
The Trojans' defense needs to produce a bounce-back game, but can they do it? Injuries have been piling up in the secondary, but USC is expecting to get back a couple of key players like cornerback Alex Graham as well as safety Kamari Ramsey, who was sick with food poisioning vs. Illinois.
Michgian has shown to have struggles offensively, but USC will still have to do all they can in order to limit Wolverines' quarterback Bryce Underwood and company.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shows Human Side In Upset Loss To Illinois
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Reveals USC Trojans 'Riled Up' Fighting Illini Before Game
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends Late Game Clock Management In Loss To Illinois
3. Next Game Response
It will be interesting to see how USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans respond following their bye this week. With a potentially ranked opponent in Michigan coming to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11, USC should enough time to game plan and rest up for their showdown vs. the Wolverines.
Last season, the Trojans endured through a three game losing streak that ultimately derailed their year. If Riley can get the Trojans to quickly put the loss behind them, it bodes well for their chances of having a bounce-back game vs. the Wolverines.
If USC wants to avoid another losing streak, they will have to prove it over the next few weeks of practice.