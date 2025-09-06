Updated College Quarterback Rankings: Should USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Be Higher?
Week 1 of college football shuffled many expectations and perceptions of quarterbacks around the country, but USC Trojans signal-caller Jayden Maiava stayed put.
CBS Sports’ updated quarterback power rankings slotted the Trojan starter at No. 15 for the second straight week, even after a blistering debut performance in USC’s 73–13 win over Missouri State.
Maiava barely needed two quarters to post numbers that would satisfy most starters across four. He went 15-for-18 passing, racked up 295 yards, tossed two touchdowns, and tacked on a rushing score.
His efficiency (83 percent completion rate) and composure in Lincoln Riley’s system earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Still, the rankings panel from CBS Sports didn’t budge.
The reason? Quality of competition. Missouri State, making its FBS debut, simply couldn’t stress Maiava in the same way Power Five opponents tested some of his peers. And it was those peers who made the leap.
The Movers Above Him
The biggest surge came from TCU’s Josh Hoover, who jumped to No. 1 after carving up North Carolina with near-perfection (24 of 29, 284 yards, 2 TDs).
Hoover’s precision against a Power Five defense carried more weight than Maiava’s fireworks against an overmatched foe.
Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos rose to No. 4 after out-dueling Alabama with a blend of 152 passing yards and timely rushing bursts.
Meanwhile, Auburn’s Jackson Arnold followed at No. 7, using his legs to torch Baylor for 137 rushing yards and two scores.
Further down the list, Utah’s Devon Dampier skyrocketed from No. 38 to No. 10 after dismantling UCLA with three total touchdowns and 87 yards on the ground.
Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson climbed into the low teens by uncorking 400 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.
That left Maiava sandwiched between Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia (No. 14) and a group of quarterbacks benefitting from tougher opponents and higher-volume showcases.
What It Means for USC
The holding pattern doesn’t diminish Maiava’s promise. His stat line stacks up with anyone’s on paper, and his command of Riley’s offense in just one half shows a quarterback capable of rising quickly once USC hits the meat of its schedule.
For now, though, the rankings reflect a wait-and-see approach.
Unfortunately for Maiava, things may not change much in the immediate future. USC’s next two opponents—Georgia Southern and Purdue—don’t present the kind of measuring-stick defenses that sway national opinion.
Georgia Southern travels to Southern California as another heavy underdog, while Purdue is fresh off a one-win 2024 season. Even dominant numbers in those games will be graded on a curve.
The real swing comes later in September. That’s when USC enters a four-week gauntlet featuring Michigan State, ranked Illinois, ranked Michigan, and national title runner-up Notre Dame.
It’s in that stretch where Maiava will have the chance to prove his efficiency travels against top-25 competition—and where his ranking could finally move from a holding pattern to a breakthrough.