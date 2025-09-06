All Trojans

Updated College Quarterback Rankings: Should USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Be Higher?

After an impressive performance against the Missouri State Bears, should USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava be ranked higher among the top quarterbacks in college football? TCU Horned Frogs' Josh Hoover and Florida State Seminoles' Tommy Castellanos surged

Jalon Dixon

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Week 1 of college football shuffled many expectations and perceptions of quarterbacks around the country, but USC Trojans signal-caller Jayden Maiava stayed put.

CBS Sports’ updated quarterback power rankings slotted the Trojan starter at No. 15 for the second straight week, even after a blistering debut performance in USC’s 73–13 win over Missouri State.

Maiava barely needed two quarters to post numbers that would satisfy most starters across four. He went 15-for-18 passing, racked up 295 yards, tossed two touchdowns, and tacked on a rushing score.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His efficiency (83 percent completion rate) and composure in Lincoln Riley’s system earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Still, the rankings panel from CBS Sports didn’t budge.

The reason? Quality of competition. Missouri State, making its FBS debut, simply couldn’t stress Maiava in the same way Power Five opponents tested some of his peers. And it was those peers who made the leap.

The Movers Above Him

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The biggest surge came from TCU’s Josh Hoover, who jumped to No. 1 after carving up North Carolina with near-perfection (24 of 29, 284 yards, 2 TDs).

Hoover’s precision against a Power Five defense carried more weight than Maiava’s fireworks against an overmatched foe.

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos rose to No. 4 after out-dueling Alabama with a blend of 152 passing yards and timely rushing bursts.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s Jackson Arnold followed at No. 7, using his legs to torch Baylor for 137 rushing yards and two scores.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws against the against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Further down the list, Utah’s Devon Dampier skyrocketed from No. 38 to No. 10 after dismantling UCLA with three total touchdowns and 87 yards on the ground.

Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson climbed into the low teens by uncorking 400 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.

That left Maiava sandwiched between Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia (No. 14) and a group of quarterbacks benefitting from tougher opponents and higher-volume showcases.

What It Means for USC

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The holding pattern doesn’t diminish Maiava’s promise. His stat line stacks up with anyone’s on paper, and his command of Riley’s offense in just one half shows a quarterback capable of rising quickly once USC hits the meat of its schedule.

For now, though, the rankings reflect a wait-and-see approach.

Unfortunately for Maiava, things may not change much in the immediate future. USC’s next two opponents—Georgia Southern and Purdue—don’t present the kind of measuring-stick defenses that sway national opinion.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia Southern travels to Southern California as another heavy underdog, while Purdue is fresh off a one-win 2024 season. Even dominant numbers in those games will be graded on a curve.

The real swing comes later in September. That’s when USC enters a four-week gauntlet featuring Michigan State, ranked Illinois, ranked Michigan, and national title runner-up Notre Dame.

It’s in that stretch where Maiava will have the chance to prove his efficiency travels against top-25 competition—and where his ranking could finally move from a holding pattern to a breakthrough.

Published
