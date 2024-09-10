Updated High School Top-25: USC Trojans Recruits At Powerhouses
The No. 11 USC Trojans have started the 2024 season with momentum, and the 2-0 start has certainly had a positive effect on recruiting. While Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team handle business on Saturdays, the future members of the USC football program are showcasing their talents on Friday nights.
On3 ranks the top 25 high school teams after each week, and a few USC recruiting commits and targets are currently playing for some the best prep programs in the country.
Four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles plays for the No. 20 team in the nation, Corner Canyon (UT). Myles visited the Trojans for the first game of the season in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the atmosphere did not disappoint despite the lighting delay. USC is battling schools like Georgia, Ohio State, Utah, and Texas A&M for Myles' commitment.
In addition, four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo was in attendance in Las Vegas for the USC vs. LSU matchup. Faraimo attends J Serra Catholic (CA), currently ranked No. 22 in the On3 top 25. Faraimo is one of the top linebackers in the country and is being recruited by Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and USC.
Traditional powerhouses Mater Dei (CA) and St. John Bosco (CA) are in the top three, but six out of the top ten high schools are in Texas. Four-star running back Riley Wormley is the only USC commit on a top five high school team in the country, Southlake Carroll (TX).
The Trojans have had a long and successful recruiting relationship with Mater Dei, but there are no Monarchs committed to USC for the 2025 class. On Riley’s current roster, linebacker Raesjon Davis, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, and defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu all attended Mater Dei.
The Trojans hold the No. 13 recruiting class in 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite. The impressive start on a national stage has certainly caught the attention of recruits, and Riley sees the potential advantage.
“You got recruits that are looking towards the future. They see the changes that we’ve made, not just this year but in the last couple of years, and to see those changes come together and see the team play,” said Riley. “Not just win the game, but play the way we did, you know what I mean? I’m sure anybody watching that game could see a team that was pretty together and a team that was really fighting and was playing some pretty darn good football in a lot of spurts.”
Other California high schools such as No. 15 Mission Viejo and No. 19 Orange Lutheran make the On3 list. Expected programs like No. 6 Bishop Gorman (NV) and No. 13 IMG Academy (FL) also make up the list.
Texas’s 11 schools are the most in the top 25 with 11, and California is behind the Lone Star State with five schools.
Here is the full On3 National High School Football Rankings as of Sept. 10
1 Mater Dei (CA)
2 Duncanville (TX)
3 St. John Bosco (CA)
4 Southlake Carroll (TX)
5 North Shore (TX)
6 Bishop Gorman (NV)
7 Atascocita (TX)
8 Desoto (TX)
9 North Crowley (TX)
10 Guyer (TX)
11 Westlake (TX)
12 Owasso (OK)
13 IMG Academy (FL)
14 Allen (TX)
15 Mission Viejo (CA)
16 Bixby (OK)
17 Liberty (AZ)
18 Summer Creek (TX)
19 Orange Lutheran (CA)
20 Corner Canyon (UT)
21 Milton (GA)
22 J Serra Catholic (CA)
23 Longview (TX)
24 Brownsburg (IN)
25 Central (AL)
