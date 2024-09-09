Will USC Trojans Steal 4-Star WR Recruit Jerome Myles From Ohio State, Utah, Georgia, Texas A&M?
USC Trojans recruiting for the 2025 class is finishing up on a bang. The Trojans are looking to bolster their receiver core for the 2025 season. Jerome Myles would do exactly that. Myles visited USC this weekend along with fellow class of 2025 prospect, linebacker Ty Jackson.
It was announced earlier today that Ty Jackson would be committing to USC. On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong says that he expects Myles to join Jackson in Los Angeles next season.
USC Looking to Lock Up Four-Star Wide Receiver Jerome Myles
Jerome Myles would be a fantastic addition to the USC Trojans next season. Myles is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He is one of the most athletic high school players in the whole country.
According to national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247sports, Myles “has a rare combination of size, speed, and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wideout and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze.”
Odunze was a stud for Washington. If Myles turns out to be like him, he is going to be one of the best wide receivers in college football in the next few years.
The Trojans are battling with Utah, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Ohio State for Myles. Right now, it appears USC has a slight edge for the phenom out of Corner Canyon High School.
On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong reported earlier today that landing Myles is "in favor of the Trojans."
The odds appear to be on the Trojan's side now. Myles would cap off a great recruiting class for the Trojans heading into next season.
USC’s 2025 Recruiting Class
Currently, USC’s class of 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 per 247sports. The Trojans’ top commits are quarterback Julian “Juju” Lewis, linebacker Mantai Tagoa’i, linebacker Jadon Perlotte, safety Kendarius Reddick, and linebacker Ty Jackson.
If Myles were to commit to USC, he would join Tanook Hines as the highest-rated wide receiver in the Trojans 2025 class.
USC already has a loaded wide-receiving core this season, and some of them will be back next year. Junior wide receivers Kyron Hudson and sophomore Zachariah Branch have been making their mark with the Trojans through the first two games of this season. There is a very good possibility that both of these weapons return to USC for next season with Trojan quarterback Miller Moss still having a year of eligibility.
Adding Myles and Hines to the core of Hudson and Branch would make this offense unfair.
