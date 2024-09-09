OFFICIAL: San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Safety Talanoa Hufanga Inactive vs. New York Jets
BREAKING:
San Francisco 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga has been ruled out of the Monday Night Football season opener against the New York Jets. Hufanga, who is entering the fourth season of his NFL career is still recovering from an ACL injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 11.
The 49ers have officially activated two players from the practice squad, safety Tracy Walker III and defensive end Sam Okuayinonu. Walker will fill in for Hufanga who is expected to return to game action soon.
Hufanga, a former USC Trojan, was named an All-American after the 2020 season. He was also selected as the Co-Polynesian College Football Player of The Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of The Year. The 49ers selected Hufunga in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
As a professional, Hufanga was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler after his stellar campaign in the 2022 season. During that breakout year, Hufanga tallied 97 tackles, nine pass breakups, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown.
It’s been great to see him. He looks good,” defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said on Friday. “When I see him out there moving around, I think a lot of it is part of just the process. This was just the next step."
“But seeing him out there and trying to watch him, specifically in his individuals and some of the reps that he gets out there with the look team, he looks good. So it’s about him, how does he feel? Is he hitting those percentage numbers that he needs to hit with the strength, all those tests that they do, that I don’t know fully. They kind of give you some of it. But just talk him through it and see how he feels.”
As a vital part to one of the best defenses in the National Football League, Hufanga’s presence will be sorely missed. Getting fully healthy and then into playing shape will be paramount for the 49ers' success this season as they missed his playmaking ability in the playoff and the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
MORE: USC Trojans Building Momentum As a Playoff Contender: Focused on 'Present Moment'
MORE: USC Trojan Football: Three Instant Takeaways From 48-0 Win Over Utah State
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Utah State: Instant Analysis, Lincoln Riley's Aggressive Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation
MORE: Every Time USC Football was Mentioned on College GameDay in Week 2