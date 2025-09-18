Why USC Coach Lincoln Riley Can't Stop Raving About Texas-Native Freshman Receiver
One of the deepest rooms on the USC Trojans team is arguably their wide receiver room, including the dynamic duo of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
For true freshman Tanook Hines, his new role as wide receiver three has impressed many, and made an immediate impact on the Trojans receiving corps.
True Freshman Tanook Hines Adds Depth to Trojans Wide Receiver Room
Among names like Lemon, Lane and wide receiver Prince Strachan, Hines remains one of coach coach Lincoln Riley's fiercest competitors.
The Houston, Texas native earned his first collegiate start when he appeared as wide receiver three on the Trojans first depth chart of the season.
Since, Hines has recorded six receptions for 55 receiving yards. Although the numbers don't jump off the page, the tape proves he earned his starting spot.
Hines 25-yard reception against Purdue helped fans understand his true athleticism and talent as a receiver.
Riley spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice, and shared that Hine's competitive attitude mixed with his pure talent is what makes him special.
"The way he goes after the ball with a unique mindset for a freshman," Riley told the media after Tuesday's practice. "Talk about a guy that really attacks the ball. He's played physical for us. He's been a really good blocker. He's done a good job picking up our system."
Riley has also been impressed with Hines’ motivation to compete, noting that he brings intensity every time he steps on the field.
"He's a very consistent competitor for a young guy. It's pretty impressive the way he goes about his business every single day. He's an all ball guy."
Hine's competitiveness comes from his success as a dual-sport athlete in high school, running track and field as well as a two-way player on the football team.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
At Dekaney High School, Hines was the No. 36 wide receiver per 247Sports and No. 42 player in the state of Texas, where he contributed to both side of the ball as a senior.
On offense, Hines recorded 46 receptions for 786 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he finished seven tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one interception.
Trojan Teammates Impressed by Hines, And It's Just the Beginning
Even through just three games as a Trojan, Hines' development has not gone unnoticed, especially by other position groups.
Tight end Lake McRee noted his knack for picking up the offense in a short amount of time, and how it has translated into his on-field performance.
"He wasn't even here in spring, so to see how much he picked up in summer and right into fall camp is crazy," McRee said after Tuedsay's practice. "He's a ridiculous athlete, and does a lot of crazy stuff in practice. And we just saw the crazy catch he made on Saturday. I think there's a lot more to be seen there."
Looking beyond this season, Hines is bound to thrive in USC’s offense. Paired with backup quarterback Husan Longstreet, a true freshman who showed his talent in week 1, Hines has plenty to look forward to under Riley’s system moving forward.
Hines’ play since August has added another weapon to USC’s offense. With Lane making big plays downfield and Lemon turning short catches into extra yards, Hines has shown he can fit right in and make an impact.