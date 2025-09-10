The USC Coaching Change And Position Group That Isn't Being Talked About Enough
The tight end position in the USC Trojans' offense has been ever-evolving since the arrival of Lincoln Riley in 2021. Tight ends haven't been the most prominent position in Riley's offense, but the position group has raced out to a hot start to begin this season.
Although the Trojans have well-known wide receivers like Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, players like tight end Lake McRee have taken advantage of the attention that opposing defenses have been showing the star wide receiver duo.
McRee Sees Progression
McRee made an appearance on Trojans Live this week and talked about the evolution of the position in Riley's offensive scheme and how much involvement the tight ends have.
"It's something we've been working on since I got here. This will be my fifth year and I feel like every year the tight ends opened up more and more being apart of the offense, McRee said. "My first year it wasn't a lot and then it kept progressing. It's in a spot that we like a lot, but we still gotta keep building on that.
USC was able to bring in some key complementary pieces from the transfer portal to surround Lemon and Lane in the passing game. The Trojans reeled in Boise State transfer Prince Strachan and Utah transfer Zacharyus Wiliams at the wide receiver position this offseason to fill in for some players who transferred out.
Yet, it's McRee who is currently third-leading receiver on the team behind Lane and Lemon. McRee has reeled in four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown through two games. Not too far behind him is tight end Walker Lyons, whose caught three balls for 47 yards and a touchdown.
New Coach, New Feel
Over the offseason, the Trojans made a coaching change when they moved former tight end coach Zach Hanson to become the offensive line coach. Subsequently, Riley hired Colorado State wide receiver coach Chad Savage to replace Hanson as the tight ends coach.
"Learning so much right now from coach (Chad) Savage. Can't say enough good things about coach Savage. He's continued to develop our room really well," McRee said.
Savage is one of the best in-state recruiters and has played an instrumental piece in the recruiting resurgence in California.
Future Of The Position
The Trojans will be in great hands moving forward at the tight end spot. Even though McRee's eligibility is up after this season, USC will be bringing in one of the top tight ends in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Five-star tight end Mark Bowman committed earlier this year and is regarded as one of the best tight end prospects in recent memory. He ranks as the No. 1 tight end and No. 16 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.