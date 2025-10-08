USC Fans Will Love What Waymond Jordan Said About Fumbling Issues
LOS ANGELES - Ball security has become an issue for Waymond Jordan after the USC Trojans running back coughed it up on the team's opening drive versus Illinois in week 5.
The fumble ended a promising drive that would have given USC some early momentum on the road. Instead, the Fighting Illini turned the turnover into an early lead and the Trojans spent the first 58 minutes of the contest playing catch up.
It was the second time this season Jordan fumbled on the Trojans opening drive. He did so back in week 2 against Georgia Southern and in both cases, it led to their opponent taking an early seven-point lead.
"Both of those fumbles came off of me, just lackadaisical, not finishing at the cross before contact and that was just all on me," Jordan said.
Emphasizing Ball Security
So, during the first of the Trojans two bye weeks, Jordan put an emphasis on getting back to the basics to improve his fumbling issues.
"A lot of different ball security drills and then working on it during our competitive periods just making sure it's there," Jordan said. "Coach [Anthony] Jones is yelling at me the whole time about ball security while I got the ball so I can think about it the whole time."
MORE: Texas Longhorns Replace USC Trojans with Historically Underwhelming Achievement
MORE: Why USC Fans Will Love Sherrone Moore's Latest Comments On Sell Out Against Michigan
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Big Ten Officiating, Missed Penalty
In most situations, a coach would have benched a player for fumbling the football, but not Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach did not hesitate to go back to his star running back on the very next drive in both games. Riley has expressed a confidence in Jordan, despite some of the turnovers, but stated last week "great running backs can't fumble the ball."
Time will tell how much this past week has paid off for Jordan and if his fumbling woes are in the past and it begins this week, as they face a tough Michigan defense.
Improving Run Game Versus Michigan
Last season, it took Woody Marks and the Trojans offense an entire half to get going against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. They had negative 16 yards rushing in the first half, granted college football does count sacks into the rushing yards total, something that does not happen in the NFL. Nonetheless, they struggled for the first 30 minutes to generate anything offensively.
USC faced a Michigan front that featured two interior defensive linemen that heard their names called early in this past year's NFL Draft in Mason Graham, who went fifth overall to the Cleveland Browns and Kenneth Grant, who went13th overall to the Miami Dolphins. And edge rusher Josiah Stewart was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, those are gone, but the Wolverines are still a defense filled with talent and will present challenges of their own.
"I think they are a real disciplined team," Jordan said. "They have a good scheme and just good players. I think honestly, we just got to attack the week and just go out there and play our brand of football."
Honing in on Little Details
Jordan spent this past weekend watching the landscape of college football, He got to watch his cousin, Florida State defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls play. Jordan said he got "real jittery" seeing everyone else play but acknowledges the Trojans bye week came at a good time.
"I think it was good for us to sit back and be able to really look at the little details that we had let slip away," Jordan said.
USC will host Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.