Why USC Five-Star Mark Bowman Is Worth Every Bit of the Massive NIL Buzz

It was reported this week by On3 that USC freshman tight end Mark Bowman would be one of the highest paid players from the 2026 class next season.

The Trojans have made a significant NIL investment in their five-star tight end from Mater Dei (Calif.) and the question is, what kind of player is USC getting in Bowman.

Advanced Skillset Makes Mark Bowman a Highly Touted Recruit

Personally, got a chance to watch Bowman from the sideline during a playoff game in 2024 and could not believe he was a sophomore. Bowman’s physical appearance was impressive, he looked more like a college tight end rather than an underclassman in high school.

It made sense why he would reclassify from the 2027 to 2026 class that following January. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bowman moves so effortlessly and can be an offensive chess piece because of his ability to be attached on the line of scrimmage, play in the slot or flex out wide.

“Bowman is just a freak,” said one high school coach that faced Bowman multiple times over the years.

Bowman possesses strong hands at the catch point and the athleticism to make tough circus catches. He doesn’t go down easy after the catch and can run away from defenders.

It’s an impressive skill set as a pass catcher but Bowman is also a physical run blocker. He takes pride in it and plays through the whistle.

With Lake McRee headed off to the NFL and Walker Lyons transferring to BYU, Bowman figures to be a plug-and-play starter in the fall. USC wouldn’t have made him one of the highest paid freshmen if they didn’t believe he could make an major impact in 2026.

All-In Pursuit to Land Local Five-Star

When Bowman made the decision to reclassify, USC had almost zero communication with the local product.

It appeared to be more of the same of what we saw transpire down in Southern California recently. Other programs from across the country were pulling elite talent from the Trojans backyard. A trio of SEC schools in Georgia, Alabama and Texas were making a strong push. Oregon was making a move for Bowman.

That all changed with the arrival of three people, general manager Chad Bowden, executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker and tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage. All three played an integral role in keeping Bowman in Southern California.

Bowden quickly made a strong impression and fixed the Trojans NIL collectives, which allowed them to present a lucrative seven figure offer.

Stienecker was in constant communication with Bowman and was big part of the tight end’s unofficial visit last March and when things began to shift in USC’s direction.

Savage had strong recruiting ties in Southern California from his days as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Colorado State. He was named the Mountain West Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports for three consecutive seasons, before he was hired by the Trojans.

And it was easy to see why when Savage landed players such Bowman and four-star receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver, all from Southern California this past cycle.

Bowman announced his pledge in early May and never looked back. Committing to USC meant he wouldn’t be taking an official visit anywhere else. Bowman was a frequent visitor at the Coliseum in the fall. The only game he didn’t attend was the Trojans Friday night matchup against Northwestern on Nov. 7.

