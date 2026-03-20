Five USC Freshmen Turning Heads on Defense During Practice

The USC Trojans have almost every defensive recruit on campus this spring. One player will enroll in the summer.

With two weeks of practice in the books, which freshmen on defense have generated buzz coming out of USC.

Elbert Hill, Cornerback

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Elbert “Rock” Hill, No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN in the 2026 cycle, began making noise during the first couple days of practice. Veterans have raved about him.

Hill’s technique is advanced for his age on tape and it’s even more impressive in person. He’s got fluid hips and quick feet and plays with a level of comfortably on an island that is very rare for a freshman.

Freshman cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill going through dills on the first day of spring practice #USC pic.twitter.com/IrpgRJiBu4 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 3, 2026

The Ohio native showed off his elite ball skills during USC’s practice inside the Coliseum on March 7 when he made a leaping interception. He’s a tremendous athlete that could also factor into the return game. Hill has been fielding punts and kicks during practice.

The Trojans have a ton of talent at cornerback, which has created one of the more intriguing positions battles heading into 2026.

Madden Riordan, Defensive Back

For those that follow high school football in Southern California, they know all about freshman defensive back Madden Riordan. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product racked up the accolades because of his ball hawking ability. He has a very high football IQ, which helped him snag 19 interceptions in his career.

#USC freshman defensive back Madden Riordan on day 2 of spring practice. One of three members of the 2026 class from Sierra Canyon (Calif.).https://t.co/T8SMuPNNo0#FightOn pic.twitter.com/hIPi97Cowp — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 4, 2026

Following the Trojans sixth practice on Wednesday, March 11, sources around USC were buzzing about Riordan’s performance at practice all day. Riordan is playing nickel but can also play safety.

He plays much bigger than his 170-pound frame but the key for him will continue to add weight and muscle over this next year. Riordan is a high ceiling player that can vastly outperform his three-star rating in the future.

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even as the No. 1 overall recruit, according to Rivals, defensive end Luke Wafle looks more like a veteran in the NFL, than a freshman at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds.

The word “alpha” has been tossed around with the freshman class, but particularly with Wafle. He’s a competitor and has a drive to be great, which had been evident during the Trojans two weeks of practice.

Wafle can get after the quarterback. He registered an eye-popping 23 sacks during his senior season. And then he validated it with three sacks during the Navy All-American Bowl when he registered three sacks, which earned him MVP honors and ultimately catapulted him to the top of recruiting rankings.

Tomuhini Topui, Defensive Lineman

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui started receiving buzz following the Trojans first padded practice. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Mater Dei (Calif.) product is powerful but it’s his quickness that has drawn attention.

USC is in desperate need of more consistent production on the interior of its defensive line and Topui is a player that can step in immediately and be a contributor.

Talanoa Ili, Linebacker

The feedback on linebacker Talanoa Ili has been very good this spring. He is every bit of his 6-foot-3 frame, which is elite height for the position, and is listed at 225 pounds.

Freshman Talanoa Ili working with new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler on the first day of spring practice #USC #FightOn pic.twitter.com/0zO8bevpy8 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) March 3, 2026

Ili is an incredibly versatile player that can rusher the passer but also play a traditional off-ball role. He adds great depth to the room and is most likely going to be a key special teams contributor in year one.

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