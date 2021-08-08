USC OC Graham Harrell Praises Running Back Room

Despite losing two veteran starters this offseason, Harrell is excited about the progression of USC's running back unit.

USC's running back room has done a complete 180 since the 2020 season. The Trojans lost two of their veteran running backs Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp who decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for Indiana and Nebraska.

Despite the loss of these two stars, the Trojans found more talent in the transfer portal and brought in Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram and TCU tailback Darwin Barlow. USC also brought in Brandon Campbell, freshman from Lamar Consolidated HS [Houston, TX] and return with Vavae Malapeai, Kenan Christon, and Quincy Jountti.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell evaluated the group after the Trojans second fall practice, and praised the room for 'playing at a really high level'.

"Since last fall I think the room that has changed the most is the running back room. The great thing is, there is just a lot of really talented ones. Vavae [Malapeai] he has been really good since we got here from day one, and still he just does everything right," Harrell said.

"He is always in the right spot, always sees it and always hits it." Harrell continued, "that room has kinda transformed, but also competition makes everyone better. I think they are all playing at a really high level because everyone around them are playing at a really high level. That makes it fun. They're fun to coach, they love competing and there will be guys that need to get a lot of touches because like I said their just talented players."

Brandon Campbell | John McGillen/USC Athletics

Running backs coach Mike Jinks has yet to name his is starting two tailbacks, but with the amount of depth USC has this season, the Trojans should have plenty of weapons at their disposal come September.

