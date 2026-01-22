USC, Oregon, Texas In Contention For 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Four-star recruit Noah Roberts is one of the top running backs from the class of 2027. As a talented prospect, several programs, including the USC Trojans, are heavily recruiting him.

As the USC Trojans work to recruit Roberts, he informed Rivals that he will have a Junior Day visit with the program on Jan. 31. He also plans to visit the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines, giving USC some tough competitors to land Roberts.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“USC is heavily involved,” Robers told Rivals. “I’m talking with coach [Lincoln] Riley and coach [Anthony] Jones and I’ve had a close relationship with them for a long time. I’m excited for the Junior Day visit to get a better idea of how things are run.”

Anthony Jones’ Recruiting Success to Help USC Land Roberts

USC running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. joined the staff in 2024 and has done well in helping the Trojans land elite running backs. With his involvement in recruiting Roberts, the Trojans could not only stay in the running but also earn his commitment.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, featuring two four-star running backs: Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux. While Alston committed to USC first, that did not stop Redeaux from also wanting to join the program, which could partially be due to Jones’s recruiting efforts.

Going up against top programs such as Texas, Michigan, and Oregon, the Trojans will have to recruit Roberts hard for him to play in Southern California in 2027.

USC’s Success in Developing Running Backs

In addition to the Trojans’ recruiting efforts, USC’s running backs have been performing at a high level the past couple of seasons. In 2024, Jones's first season as the program's running backs coach, former USC running back Woody Marks was arguably the MVP of the offense, leading the Trojans to big plays.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jordan Moore interviews Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He totaled 1,133 rushing yards and 321 receiving yards in his lone season with the Trojans. Marks has since gone on to the NFL and had an impressive rookie year with the Houston Texans.

In 2025, the Trojans had three running backs perform at a high level, creating explosive plays for the offense. With injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, freshman King Miller stepped into a big role.

Miller had 972 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards. His ability to not only step in when needed but to perform at a high level demonstrates how running backs can thrive in USC’s offense.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roberts is coming off his junior season, in which he demonstrated he can be an explosive runner. The four-star running back can find the holes to run through, breaking out for a big play. With USC’s recruiting success and with the effort from Jones, Roberts could be a valuable addition to the Trojans’ future roster.

Roberts is the No. 81 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 running back, and the No. 1 player from Arizona, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Trojans have received one commitment from the 2027 class, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Washington kicked off USC’s 2027 class on a high note as the Trojans seek to keep their recruiting momentum going.

