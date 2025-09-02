USC Trojans Offense Puts on Historic Showing In Season Opener: Key Stats
The USC Trojans started the 2025 season in impressive fashion with a dominating 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. There were impressive performances from several different players on offense in the win for the Trojans, as USC scored on six of its seven appearances in the red zone against Missouri State.
USC's Offense Puts On Impressive Showing In Season Opener
While it was against a team playing in their first game as an FBS college football program in Missouri State, scoring over 70 points is impressive for a Trojans offense that is looking to be one of the best units in the Big Ten this season.
The Trojans led 42-10 at halftime, with starting quarterback Jayden Maiava throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-18 passing in the first half.
USC didn't take their foot off the gas in the second half as they scored 31 more points with freshman backup quarterback Husan Longstreet recording 69 yards passing and one touchdown on 9-of-9 passing. Longstreet also was impressive on the ground in his USC debut, rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans had nine different players score a touchdown in their win against Missouri State, the most by a USC team since 1972. USC's running backs headlined the dominating performance with Eli Sanders, Waymond Jordan, King Miller, and Bryan Jackson all recording touchdowns.
USC tight end Lake McRee had a 64-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter and finished the game with two receptions for 72 yards. Junior tight end Carson Tabaracci also added a touchdown for USC in the fourth quarter, which put the Trojans over 70 points in the game.
In total, USC's offense recorded 66 points in the game, as one Trojan's touchdown came on a 39-yard pick-six by Trojan safety Bishop Fitzgerald in the second quarter.
USC's 70 Points Most In A Game In Over 90 Years
USC's 73-13 win over Missouri State on Saturday was the first time the Trojans scored 70 or more points in a game since a 74-0 win over California on Nov. 8, 1930. It was also the most points scored by the Trojans in a season opener since USC beat their rival, the UCLA Bruins, 76-0 on Sept. 28, 1929.
The 42 points that USC scored in the first half against Missouri State were the most since the Caleb Williams-led Trojans put up 49 at halftime against Stanford on Sept. 9, 2023, at the Coliseum. The ten touchdowns that the Trojans recorded in the game were also the most since Oct. 18, 2008, against Washington State. The Trojans went on to win that game against the Cougars 69-0.
Will we see the same offensive firepower in next week's matchup against Georgia Southern? The Trojans are currently 27.5-point favorites against the Eagles, as former USC coach Clay Helton makes his return to the Coliseum as the head man for Georgia Southern.