USC Fans Will Love Score Prediction For USC vs. TCU In Alamo Bowl

After finishing the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, the No. 16 USC Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio. It’ll be USC’s first-ever appearance in the Alamo Bowl, as the Trojans aim to earn their third straight bowl victory and cap off the season with ten wins. A victory over the Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl would give the Trojans ten wins on the season for the second time in the last four years under coach Lincoln Riley.

USC is currently a 6.5-point favorite over TCU in the Alamo Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. ESPN’s prediction for the Alamo Bowl matchup favors the Trojans to finish off the season on a high note with a 37-30 win over the Horned Frogs.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the absence of USC's dominant wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who both recently declared for the NFL Draft, the Trojans still have several talented players on offense and defense who look to lead the team to an Alamo Bowl victory over TCU.

USC Trojans Offense Aims To Finish Season On High Note

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who recently announced his decision to return to the Trojans for the 2026 season, will play in the Alamo Bowl. Maiava has put together a phenomenal season as the leader of USC’s offense, leading the Big Ten in passing with 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, including a No. 1 QBR of 91.2.

Running back King Miller will also make a massive impact in USC’s Alamo Bowl matchup. Since the devastating injuries to running backs Waymon Jordan and Eli Sanders, Miller has stepped up for the Trojans in the backfield, rushing for 873 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries. Miller, along with Jordan, is set to return for the 2026 season and form a dominant running back group for the Trojans.

With Lemon and Lane both absent, TCU’s defensive focus in the Alamo Bowl will turn to freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines, who has shown great potential this season for USC, collecting 28 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Hines will have to step up in a major way for the Trojans on offense in the Alamo Bowl, as USC’s tight ends Walker Lyons and Lake McRee. Lyons entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17, and McRee declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hines aims to put on a similar performance in the Alamo Bowl that he did in USC’s 42-27 road loss to No. 5 Oregon on Nov. 22 in Eugene. In that game, Hines collected a career high six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.

TCU Enters Alamo Bowl Without Starting Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) comes off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

TCU enters the Alamo Bowl with an 8-4 record and will be without starting quarterback Josh Hoover, who entered the transfer portal after finishing second in the Big 12 in passing this season behind Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson. Hoover threw for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

USC’s defense will be at an advantage without Hoover’s playmaking ability for TCU in the Alamo Bowl. With his absence, TCU backup quarterback Ken Seals and wide receiver Eric McAlister look to lead the Horned Frogs to an upset win over the Trojans in the Alamo Bowl.

USC and TCU face off in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. The kickoff from the Alamodome is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

