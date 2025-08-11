USC Trojans Earn High Grade After Landing Four-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay
The USC Trojans' latest addition to their 2026 recruiting class is arguably one of the most impactful. Four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay committed to USC on Aug. 1 and joined one of the best offensive line classes in the country.
One of the final pieces to USC's top-ranked recruiting class, the addition of Kolojay gives the Trojans seven commits along the offensive line.
Trojans Riding High After Big-Time Commitment
Greg Biggins of 247Sports gave the Trojans a 7 out of 10 grade after landing Kolojay, calling it a strong add to their 2026 recruiting class.
"USC's biggest need coming in to the '26 recruiting cycle was beefing up the trenches and especially along the offensive line. They have done just that with the commitment of talented interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay," Biggins said.
The No. 21 interior offensive lineman and No. 325 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Kolojay chose the Trojans over Miami, Georgia, and Colorado. He was one of the highest ranked uncommitted offensive lineman in the cycle prior to committing to USC, holding 38 offers.
"He's a versatile lineman who has played guard and tackle but we think his upside is highest at the next level at guard. He's coming from a program known for developing high level offensive linemen and his learning curve should be much quicker than most college freshmen. We think he can be a multi-year starter in college and push for playing time early as well," Biggins said.
Kolojay becomes the second-highest ranked interior offensive lineman to commit to USC. Four-star commit Esun Tafa is ranked just a bit higher, coming in as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman and No. 230 player in the country.
With Kolojay committing to USC, it gives IMG Academy two Trojan commits along their offensive line. Kolojay's teammate is USC's five-star offensive tackle commit Keenyi Pepe.
USC's Star-Studded 2026 Offensive Line Class
Pepe leads the way for USC as the top prospect in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class. He is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Pepe is one of the most talented players in the entire recruiting cycle and could push for playing time as a true freshman next offseason.
In addition to Pepe, the Trojans also reeled in four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov. The No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 167 player in the country, Dyakonov has been soaring up in the rankings over the offseason and could rise even higher by the time he signs with a strong senior season.
Tafa and Kolojay gives USC a strong 1-2 punch for interior offensive lineman. If the Trojans are able to full maximize and develop this class, it could turn into a program-defining recruiting class.