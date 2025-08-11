All Trojans

USC Trojans Earn High Grade After Landing Four-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay

The USC Trojans picked up a nice grade after landing one of the most underrated additions to their 2026 recruiting class in four-star commit Breck Kolojay. A highly-rated interior offensive lineman, Kolojay chose USC over the Miami Hurricanes.

Gabriel Duarte

Offensive lineman Breck Kolojay (#66) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida.
Offensive lineman Breck Kolojay (#66) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans' latest addition to their 2026 recruiting class is arguably one of the most impactful. Four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay committed to USC on Aug. 1 and joined one of the best offensive line classes in the country.

One of the final pieces to USC's top-ranked recruiting class, the addition of Kolojay gives the Trojans seven commits along the offensive line.

Trojans Riding High After Big-Time Commitment

USC Trojans Miami Hurricanes Breck Kolojay Recruiting Esun Tafa Vlad Dyakonov Keenyi Pepe Offensive Linemen Zach Hanson NIL
(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg Biggins of 247Sports gave the Trojans a 7 out of 10 grade after landing Kolojay, calling it a strong add to their 2026 recruiting class.

"USC's biggest need coming in to the '26 recruiting cycle was beefing up the trenches and especially along the offensive line. They have done just that with the commitment of talented interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay," Biggins said.

The No. 21 interior offensive lineman and No. 325 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Kolojay chose the Trojans over Miami, Georgia, and Colorado. He was one of the highest ranked uncommitted offensive lineman in the cycle prior to committing to USC, holding 38 offers.

"He's a versatile lineman who has played guard and tackle but we think his upside is highest at the next level at guard. He's coming from a program known for developing high level offensive linemen and his learning curve should be much quicker than most college freshmen. We think he can be a multi-year starter in college and push for playing time early as well," Biggins said.

Kolojay becomes the second-highest ranked interior offensive lineman to commit to USC. Four-star commit Esun Tafa is ranked just a bit higher, coming in as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman and No. 230 player in the country.

With Kolojay committing to USC, it gives IMG Academy two Trojan commits along their offensive line. Kolojay's teammate is USC's five-star offensive tackle commit Keenyi Pepe.

USC Trojans Miami Hurricanes Breck Kolojay Recruiting Esun Tafa Vlad Dyakonov Keenyi Pepe Offensive Linemen Zach Hanson NIL
(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum Under Lincoln Riley Slowing Down?

MORE: Sam Darnold Out For Preseason Opener, Not Facing Former USC Trojans Star Coach

MORE: Pressure Mounts For 11 College Football Programs Under Scrutiny In 2025

MORE: Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State, USC Trojans' Odds Change

USC's Star-Studded 2026 Offensive Line Class

USC Trojans Miami Hurricanes Breck Kolojay Recruiting Esun Tafa Vlad Dyakonov Keenyi Pepe Offensive Linemen Zach Hanson NIL
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pepe leads the way for USC as the top prospect in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class. He is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Pepe is one of the most talented players in the entire recruiting cycle and could push for playing time as a true freshman next offseason.

In addition to Pepe, the Trojans also reeled in four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov. The No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 167 player in the country, Dyakonov has been soaring up in the rankings over the offseason and could rise even higher by the time he signs with a strong senior season.

Tafa and Kolojay gives USC a strong 1-2 punch for interior offensive lineman. If the Trojans are able to full maximize and develop this class, it could turn into a program-defining recruiting class.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football