Why USC's 2026 Schedule Gauntlet Will Challenge Trojans' Playoff Hopes
Following the No. 15 USC Trojans' loss to No. 7 Oregon Ducks ended USC's College Football Playoff hopes, many fans have shifted their attention to the team's chances of competing for a championship next season.
While USC can still reach a bowl game with a win over their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, in their final home game of the regular season, many fans are disappointed that the Trojans failed to earn a spot in the playoff. Reaching that goal next season, however, may be more difficult for coach Lincoln Riley's group.
USC's 2026 Schedule Gauntlet Features Top Big Ten Teams
Entering the 2026 season, many fans are optimistic that the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class will propel the Trojans into the CFP. However, with the gauntlet of a schedule the Trojans are expected to face compared to this season's, USC could be in for a rude awakening.
USC's 2026 season features several challenging home games against Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington, as well as a potential matchup against Notre Dame. The Trojans also have two tough road games against Penn State and Indiana.
In addition to what is expected to be a challenging schedule, USC opens the 2026 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Fresno State and has three other road matchups against Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin.
Having home games against what will likely be two of the top teams in the Big Ten next season, Oregon and Ohio State, is a good sign for the Trojans. USC has been dominant at home this season with an undefeated record at the Coliseum entering their final game against UCLA.
Pressure Is On Lincoln Riley To Reach the College Football Playoff In 2026
It is crucial that in 2026, the Trojans win at least three out of the four tough games at the Coliseum if they hope to reach the CFP in their fifth season under Riley. USC will also have to win key games on the road, an obstacle that they have struggled to overcome under Riley. All three of the Trojans' losses this season, which came against ranked opponents, were away from the Coliseum.
Following Saturday's loss to Oregon, Riley is now 6-13 against ranked opponents during his tenure at USC and 0-5 against top-10 teams. Failing to make the CFP next season, especially with the No. 1 recruiting class under his helm, will cause questions to arise surrounding Riley's potential future at USC.
Moving forward, however, Trojan fans will have to be patient and hope that Riley can lead USC to a championship stage in his fifth season. If this season has proved anything, it's that the Trojans are on the cusp of being a championship contender, and in 2026, it's time for USC to take a step forward.