USC Trojans 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Actively Recruiting Blue-Chip Prospects

USC Trojans quarterback commit Jonas Williams is emerging as the vocal leader of the program’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class. The four-star passer from Lincoln-Way East High School in Illinois is not only shining on the field at the Elite 11 Finals but is also playing a major role off it, helping recruit and retain fellow blue-chip prospects as the Trojans aim to assemble a generational class under coach Lincoln Riley.

Nathan Fusco

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Williams is listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds and had no problem showcasing his natural arm talent during the first day of drills at the Elite 11 Finals in Manhattan Beach, California. He impressed with his footwork, poise, and ability to make difficult throws on the move, particularly in red zone situations. Though the camp is done in t-shirts and shorts with no defenders, Williams looked every bit the part of a future Power Five starter, thriving in rhythm and throwing with confidence.

Lincoln Riley.
However, it’s Williams’ leadership away from the field that's helping to separate him within this historic class. Since flipping his commitment from Oregon in late February, Williams has taken on the role of peer recruiter. He’s worked to build chemistry with fellow USC commits, including throwing sessions with five-star tight end Mark Bowman and three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron “Tron” Baker. During his recent official visit to Los Angeles, he actively recruited other top targets, including wide receivers Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Jalen Lott.

“My coaches obviously recruit, but quarterback recruiting also plays a big factor,” Williams told 247Sports. “They tell me guys they want, and I want to get too. I’ll text them all the time and chop it up with them. I embrace it. I feel like it sends a message — this is my class, and it’s my responsibility to make it great.”

USC Trojans
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams is part of a recruiting class that has surged to No. 1 nationally in every major ranking service. The Trojans currently hold 29 verbal commitments, more than any other program in the country. Six of those commits are blue-chip offensive skill players, including Bowman and four-star running back Jordon Davison. With that much talent on board, Williams understands the importance of maintaining momentum.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be this big,” Williams said. “But this is turning out to be a generational recruiting class if we can keep it.”

Trojans
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams also recognizes how volatile recruiting can be. USC lost several top recruits during the 2025 cycle in the weeks leading up to the early signing period. Williams is working to prevent a repeat.

“Just knowing it could go away like this, especially with recruiting nowadays — guys flip left and right,” he said. “Nothing’s guaranteed until signing day. I’m always working to keep these guys and get more guys.”

USC’s 2026 class has momentum, and Williams is at the center of it. Between his growing skillset as a quarterback and his influence as a leader, the Illinois native is giving Trojan fans reason to believe he could be the foundational piece USC has long needed.

Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

