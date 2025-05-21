USC Trojans Have 4-Star Recruit Hayden Stepp's Attention Early in Recruiting Process
The 2027 early signing period is still over 18 months away, but the USC Trojans have made an early impression on several blue-chip recruits in next year’s cycle, including Bishop Gorman (Nev.) four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp.
Stepp is the No. 28 overall prospect, No. 6 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back has started at Bishop Gorman, the premier program in Nevada, since his freshman year. His long frame and versatility in the secondary have made him one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 cycle. He has already been invited to play in 2026 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game as a junior.
Stepp has picked up 25 offers since the turn of the year, including one from USC on Feb. 27. Other notable programs he picked up an offer from include Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State.
USC has loaded up in the secondary in the 2026 cycle, holding commitments from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan.
And they are pushing to the same in the 2027 class with new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed leading the charge. Before he became a coach, Reed was a former five-star recruit and suited that played receiver and cornerback for Auburn, where he won a national championship in 2010. The 34-year-old coach is relatable to players and does a great job of building strong relationships.
It all starts in Southern California with Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra five-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the top-ranked cornerback in the class. Williams is a high priority for USC and has been on campus three times this calendar year and the Trojans staff have visited Williams at his school twice, including once earlier this month.
Other notable defensive backs USC has made a strong impression on include Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang, San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star Jailen Hill and Jacob Whitehead, Wilson (Calif.) four-star cornerback Evan Mack, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star safety Myles Baker, Long Beach (Calif.) four-star cornerback Juju Johnson and Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams.
USC is putting a premium on keeping blue-chip prospects in Southern California from leaving their backyard, specifically recruits that are within a 60-mile radius of campus.
The Trojans have gained momentum for LA Cathedral (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale. USC offered the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver according to 247Sports on April 8. The local prospect has worn USC gear at two different college showcases this month.
While the Trojans welcome 2026 prospects to campus this summer for official visits, they will also be pushing to kickstart its 2027 recruiting class.