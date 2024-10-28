USC Trojans Betting Odds: Favorited on Road vs. Washington Huskies
The USC Trojans travel to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday evening. The Trojans snapped their three-game losing streak against Rutgers in their last game, winning 42-20.
USC is a 2-point favorite over Washington, and the over/under is at 55.5 points.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4:30 pm PST on Big Ten Network.
USC Favored on the Road
The USC Trojans have been favored in all three of their road games in the 2024 season, but things have not gone well for the Trojans. After holding fourth-quarter leads at Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland, USC let them all slip away. USC is 0-3 in road games, and the team's only win away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a neutral site victory over the LSU Tigers in Week 1.
If USC could close out games, their record would be closer to 8-0 than 4-4. USC would be undefeated if they won every game where they had a fourth-quarter lead.
USC got back on track with a big 42-20 win over Rutgers and now will try to carry that momentum with them on the road. Husky Stadium is not an easy place to play as a road team so the Trojans will be challenged. The last time USC played at Washington was in 2019. They lost 28-14.
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had one of his best games of the year in the win over Rutgers. Moss went 20 for 28 with 308 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Moss also added a rushing touchdown. If coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans want to end the season on a hot streak, Moss will have to keep this up.
Washington Struggling To Replace Last Year’s Stars
The Washington Huskies went all the way to the National Championship game a season ago. Since then, they have gotten a new coach in Jedd Fisch after Kalen DeBoer took the Alabama job. 2024 NFL draft picks and Husky stars from a year ago, like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze, are missed by this year's Washington team.
Washington's starting quarterback Will Rogers has not been bad, but he has big shoes to fill with Michael Penix Jr.’s lights-out 2023 season for the Huskies.
After starting out 2-0, Washington has lost four of their last six games to fall to 4-4. The Huskies last faced Indiana, where the undefeated Hoosiers won 31-17. Washington finds itself in a transition period that has not been as smooth as they would have liked.
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans' Shockingly-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Snap 3-Game Losing Streak: Defeat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20
MORE: USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Returns Home vs. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details