USC Trojans Schedule Update: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The USC Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Big Ten) will travel up to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Washington Huskies (4-3, 2-2) on Nov. 2. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on TV by the Big Ten Network, the conference announced on Monday.
It will be the 83rd all-time meeting between the two programs, but the first as members of the Big Ten conference. The matchup dates all the way back to 1923, with USC leading the series 50-32. The last time the Trojans made the trip up to Seattle was in 2019, where the Huskies came out on top 28-14.
USC and Washington played last season in a high-octane shootout at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Both teams accounted for over 500 yards of offense. The game was tied at 42 heading into the fourth quarter; however, Washington overcame USC by scoring the final ten points of the game and shutting out the Trojans.
Before USC is back on the road, they will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, Oct. 25. The Trojans look to snap a three-game skid after suffering another heartbreaking loss on Saturday to the Maryland Terrapins. For the second consecutive week, they held a 14-point halftime lead, but like so many other times this season, they allowed their opponent to rally late. The Terrapins went on a 22-7 run in the second half, including the go-ahead score with 53 seconds remaining in regulation for the 29-28 victory. USC is 0-3 on the road this season.
“We’ve been a good enough team to have a chance to win every game, but we haven’t been quite good enough to separate,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “And when you put yourself in these moments you are going to have to make some plays to beat somebody. Especially on the road.”
Closing out games has been a problem for the Trojans under Riley, having lost five games in which they held a 14-point lead in his three seasons.
"It's my responsibility," Riley said. "I have to get this team to play better at the end of games and I've obviously not done a good enough job of that clearly."
Washington looks to bounce back as well after being thumped by the Iowa Hawkeyes 40-16 on Saturday. The Huskies have another tough challenge this week when they face the 7-0 Indiana Hoosiers. College GameDay will be in Bloomington for that matchup.
