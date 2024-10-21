All Trojans

USC Trojans Betting Odds: Two-Touchdown Favorites Over Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The USC Trojans host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night with favorable betting odds. The Trojans are reeling after losing their third straight game, but according to Vegas, USC is favorited over the visiting Scarlet Knights. 

Cory Pappas

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) warms up on the sidelines during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) warms up on the sidelines during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will attempt to snap their three-game losing streak on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Even with the Trojans being a 3-4 on the season, they are heavy favorites over 4-3 Rutgers, according to oddsmakers at DraftKings.

USC is currently a 14-point favorite over Rutgers at home. The over/under is at 56 points.  

Kickoff is set for Friday at 8 p.m. PT on FS1.

USC Favored by Two Touchdowns

A running theme this season, the Vegas odds love the Trojans to pick up a comfortable win over a Big Ten opponent. USC has lost four of their last five games, and they were favored on the road against Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland. USC's only loss as the underdog came at home against No. 3 Penn State.

In all of their losses, USC has held a fourth quarter lead but failed to hold it. In their most recent game against Maryland, USC led 28-14 in the fourth quarter. A furious Terrapins comeback in the final minutes gave Maryland the 29-28 win. The loss dropped USC to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 3-4 overall.

Rutgers Struggling

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Keegan Jones (22) scores a receiving touchdown during the
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Keegan Jones (22) scores a receiving touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, USC won’t be the only team in Friday night’s matchup on a three-game losing streak. After getting off to a surprising 4-0 start, the Scarlet Knights have plummeted back down to earth. Rutgers lost to Nebraska, Wisconsin, and UCLA in consecutive weeks to drop their record to 1-3 in the Big Ten and 4-3 overall. 

As down bad as USC is right now, Rutgers is right there with them. Somebody is going to have to win this one and snap their losing streak. On the flip side, one team is also going to lose and continue their downward spiral with four straight losses.

Must Win Game For USC

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before t
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There may be no stats or data that can back this up, but Friday night is a must-win game for USC. The fanbase is already disgruntled and frustrated with this season since Week 3. The players in the locker room continue to say the right things, but it is not translating to wins. 

Coach Lincoln Riley is in year three of a ten-year contract, and the team seems to be regressing over the past two seasons. A win on Friday puts some of these questions about Riley on ice for the time being. A loss at home to a struggling Rutgers team to fall to 3-5 would start an inferno wildfire.

Cory Pappas
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

