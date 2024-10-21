USC Trojans Betting Odds: Two-Touchdown Favorites Over Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The USC Trojans will attempt to snap their three-game losing streak on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Even with the Trojans being a 3-4 on the season, they are heavy favorites over 4-3 Rutgers, according to oddsmakers at DraftKings.
USC is currently a 14-point favorite over Rutgers at home. The over/under is at 56 points.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 8 p.m. PT on FS1.
USC Favored by Two Touchdowns
A running theme this season, the Vegas odds love the Trojans to pick up a comfortable win over a Big Ten opponent. USC has lost four of their last five games, and they were favored on the road against Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland. USC's only loss as the underdog came at home against No. 3 Penn State.
In all of their losses, USC has held a fourth quarter lead but failed to hold it. In their most recent game against Maryland, USC led 28-14 in the fourth quarter. A furious Terrapins comeback in the final minutes gave Maryland the 29-28 win. The loss dropped USC to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 3-4 overall.
Rutgers Struggling
Believe it or not, USC won’t be the only team in Friday night’s matchup on a three-game losing streak. After getting off to a surprising 4-0 start, the Scarlet Knights have plummeted back down to earth. Rutgers lost to Nebraska, Wisconsin, and UCLA in consecutive weeks to drop their record to 1-3 in the Big Ten and 4-3 overall.
As down bad as USC is right now, Rutgers is right there with them. Somebody is going to have to win this one and snap their losing streak. On the flip side, one team is also going to lose and continue their downward spiral with four straight losses.
Must Win Game For USC
There may be no stats or data that can back this up, but Friday night is a must-win game for USC. The fanbase is already disgruntled and frustrated with this season since Week 3. The players in the locker room continue to say the right things, but it is not translating to wins.
Coach Lincoln Riley is in year three of a ten-year contract, and the team seems to be regressing over the past two seasons. A win on Friday puts some of these questions about Riley on ice for the time being. A loss at home to a struggling Rutgers team to fall to 3-5 would start an inferno wildfire.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss After Maryland Loss: 'Going to Continue to Fight'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Loss to Maryland: 'Tough One to Swallow'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'
MORE: Ranking USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Salary: Worst Contract in College Football?
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins 3 Instant Takeaways: Missing Offensive Identity
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Quarterback Matt Leinart on Maryland Loss: 'We Can't Finish'