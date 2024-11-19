All Trojans

USC Trojans Betting Odds: Slight Favorites Over Rival UCLA Bruins

The USC Trojans play their Los Angeles rival, the UCLA Bruins, at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, and the betting odds have the Trojans as favorites on the road.

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will make the cross-town trip to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans, who have yet to win a road game in 2024, are favored against the Bruins.

USC is currently a 4.5-point road favorite on the road at UCLA. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

USC Trojans Favored on the Road  

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after int
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are once again favorited on the road, but USC is 0-4 in true road games in 2024. The Trojans were favored in all four of those games. The teams they lost to? Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington. 

The good news for USC is that UCLA is just a short trip across to Pasadena. USC is 5-5 on the season while UCLA is 4-6.

Despite their 4-6 record, UCLA has been playing much better football in the second half of the season after the Bruins started out 1-5. First year coach DeShaun Foster turned things around and the Bruins won three of their last four games. In that stretch, UCLA beat Rutgers, Nebraska, and Iowa but lost to Washington.

Trojans Look to Clinch Bowl Game Berth

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after int
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the USC Trojans can take down the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, they will secure bowl eligibility by winning six games.

It has not been an easy season for the Trojans. Even if USC win their last two games, it will be remembered as a season of “what if’s.” In all 10 games this season, USC has held a fourth quarter lead. Had a few plays gone differently, and USC would have a completely changed outlook on the season. 

In their last outing vs. Nebraska, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava got the start over Miller Moss. The Trojans defense held strong as the Cornhuskers were driving down the field with a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. The last play of the game was an interception USC defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. in the end zone.

At 5-5, USC has rivalry games vs. UCLA and Notre Dame left. Winning both of these games to finish off the regular season at 7-5 would give coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans some much needed momentum heading into the 2025 season.

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska


MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?

MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?

MORE: Imperfect Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota Vikings To Win Over Tennessee Titans Win

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'

MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal


MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History

MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football