USC Trojans Betting Odds: Slight Favorites Over Rival UCLA Bruins
The USC Trojans will make the cross-town trip to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans, who have yet to win a road game in 2024, are favored against the Bruins.
USC is currently a 4.5-point road favorite on the road at UCLA. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
USC Trojans Favored on the Road
The USC Trojans are once again favorited on the road, but USC is 0-4 in true road games in 2024. The Trojans were favored in all four of those games. The teams they lost to? Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington.
The good news for USC is that UCLA is just a short trip across to Pasadena. USC is 5-5 on the season while UCLA is 4-6.
Despite their 4-6 record, UCLA has been playing much better football in the second half of the season after the Bruins started out 1-5. First year coach DeShaun Foster turned things around and the Bruins won three of their last four games. In that stretch, UCLA beat Rutgers, Nebraska, and Iowa but lost to Washington.
Trojans Look to Clinch Bowl Game Berth
If the USC Trojans can take down the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, they will secure bowl eligibility by winning six games.
It has not been an easy season for the Trojans. Even if USC win their last two games, it will be remembered as a season of “what if’s.” In all 10 games this season, USC has held a fourth quarter lead. Had a few plays gone differently, and USC would have a completely changed outlook on the season.
In their last outing vs. Nebraska, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava got the start over Miller Moss. The Trojans defense held strong as the Cornhuskers were driving down the field with a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. The last play of the game was an interception USC defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. in the end zone.
At 5-5, USC has rivalry games vs. UCLA and Notre Dame left. Winning both of these games to finish off the regular season at 7-5 would give coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans some much needed momentum heading into the 2025 season.
