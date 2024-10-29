USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Rutgers Win: 'Physical, Complete Game'
The USC Trojans picked up a key win 42-20 win over Rutgers on Oct. 25 to break a three game losing skid. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley appeared on the USC Athletics podcast, Trojans Live, to breakdown how the game played out for the Men of Troy.
"We wanted to get off to a fast start, we obviously were able to do that in the game and then obviously did a good job in the second half closing the door," Riley started with. "Being able to extend it (the lead), and finish the game off."
The Trojans put up 28 points in the first half as the offense jumped out to a fast start, reminiscent of weeks earlier in the season, where they led early vs. No. 4 Penn State and Minnesota and still ended up dropping both games.
The Trojans haven't been able to close out games during their losing skid. During losses to Penn State and Maryland, the Trojans put up only 10 points combined in the second half of both games. The Trojans offense seems to go dark during the second half and during the second half vs. Rutgers, USC showed they were able to defeat their second half demons as they put up 14 points.
Riley said the key to success was easy to spot for the Trojans.
"We didn't beat ourselves a lot...I thought the guys took the keys and the emphasis for the week, they did really well," Riley said. "I thought we played a really physical game, a very complete game. (I'm) proud to get the win and excited for that to jumpstart us here for this back half."
Riley talked about the big game by USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. The sophomore pass catcher had a career-high in receiving yards with 134 yards and tacked on a touchdown.
"Offensively, (he) had some big plays, the ball found him a little bit. Sometimes it does, and he was open and made some competitive plays, some big plays after the catch," Riley noted.
Lemon wasn't the only Trojan wide receiver to make some noise against the Scarlet Knights. USC running back Woody Marks and graduate transfer receiver Kyle Ford had some of the best games of the season. Marks had a team-high of five receptions for 48 yards and Ford had a season-high of four catches.
Riley commended the play of the talented position room and talked about why his offensive scheme doesn't require
"I think that you just got enough good skillsets in the room that you can go tap into," Riley mentioned. "You can go put people (defenders) in a position where they gotta make some tough decisions." I like it how we have it with this group where a lot of guys have stepped up. A lot of guys have had big games."
